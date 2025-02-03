Senate Bill 219 Printer's Number 168
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - (5) oversee data collection from programs, including
academic, socialization and civic engagement skill
acquisition by youth court members;
(6) engage with national and State youth court
organizations;
(7) support the growth and development of other
restorative justice strategies in schools; and
(8) ensure that all youth court members and trainers
understand restorative principles and are trauma informed and
that trauma training is completed before a formal hearing is
held.
Section 4. School-Based Youth Court Pilot Program.
(a) Establishment.--The School-Based Youth Court Pilot
Program is established within the department to support the
development of youth courts in schools as a trauma-informed
approach to alternative disciplinary disposition and effective
system of restorative justice for student misconduct. The
program shall operate for three full school years, beginning
with the first school year that begins at least six months after
the effective date of this subsection.
(b) Guidelines and procedures.--No later than six months
after the effective date of this subsection, the department, in
consultation with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and
Delinquency, shall establish guidelines and procedures for the
program, which shall include the following:
(1) Procedures for referring school-based summary and
misdemeanor cases to youth courts, which shall include
procedures to prevent fingerprinting, photographing and the
occurrence of any other indicators of an arrest for any youth
referred to a youth court.
