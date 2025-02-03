Submit Release
Senate Bill 219 Printer's Number 168

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - (5) oversee data collection from programs, including

academic, socialization and civic engagement skill

acquisition by youth court members;

(6) engage with national and State youth court

organizations;

(7) support the growth and development of other

restorative justice strategies in schools; and

(8) ensure that all youth court members and trainers

understand restorative principles and are trauma informed and

that trauma training is completed before a formal hearing is

held.

Section 4. School-Based Youth Court Pilot Program.

(a) Establishment.--The School-Based Youth Court Pilot

Program is established within the department to support the

development of youth courts in schools as a trauma-informed

approach to alternative disciplinary disposition and effective

system of restorative justice for student misconduct. The

program shall operate for three full school years, beginning

with the first school year that begins at least six months after

the effective date of this subsection.

(b) Guidelines and procedures.--No later than six months

after the effective date of this subsection, the department, in

consultation with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency, shall establish guidelines and procedures for the

program, which shall include the following:

(1) Procedures for referring school-based summary and

misdemeanor cases to youth courts, which shall include

procedures to prevent fingerprinting, photographing and the

occurrence of any other indicators of an arrest for any youth

referred to a youth court.

