Senate Bill 221 Printer's Number 170
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 170
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
221
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, COLEMAN AND
DUSH, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in lobbying disclosure, further
providing for prohibited activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13A07(f) of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 13A07. Prohibited activities.
* * *
(f) Unlawful acts.--
* * *
(1.1) A lobbyist may not be appointed, serve or be
employed as:
(i) A public official or employee of a Commonwealth
agency as defined in 2 Pa.C.S. § 101 (relating to
definitions).
(ii) A public officer or employee of the
Commonwealth government as defined in 2 Pa.C.S. § 101.
