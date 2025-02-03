Senate Bill 221 Printer's Number 170

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 170 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 221 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, COLEMAN AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in lobbying disclosure, further providing for prohibited activities. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 13A07(f) of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read: § 13A07. Prohibited activities. * * * (f) Unlawful acts.-- * * * (1.1) A lobbyist may not be appointed, serve or be employed as: (i) A public official or employee of a Commonwealth agency as defined in 2 Pa.C.S. § 101 (relating to definitions). (ii) A public officer or employee of the Commonwealth government as defined in 2 Pa.C.S. § 101. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

