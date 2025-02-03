Submit Release
Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 172

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 172

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

224

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO AND DUSH,

FEBRUARY 3, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial

disclosure, further providing for restricted activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1103(g) of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1103. Restricted activities.

* * *

(g) Former official or employee.--No former public official

or public employee shall represent a person, with promised or

actual compensation, on any matter before the governmental body

with which he has been associated for [one year] two years after

he leaves that body.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

