Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 172
PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 172
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
224
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO AND DUSH,
FEBRUARY 3, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial
disclosure, further providing for restricted activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1103(g) of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1103. Restricted activities.
* * *
(g) Former official or employee.--No former public official
or public employee shall represent a person, with promised or
actual compensation, on any matter before the governmental body
with which he has been associated for [one year] two years after
he leaves that body.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.