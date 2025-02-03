Senate Bill 173 Printer's Number 181
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
173
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BROWN, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-
HILL, COSTA, KANE, CULVER, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO,
MASTRIANO, VOGEL, DUSH, STREET, FARRY AND COLLETT,
JANUARY 23, 2025
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for
veteran of Korean Armed Forces.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 105. Veteran of Korean Armed Forces.
(a) Eligibility.-- Any resident of this Commonwealth who is
an eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces and , a duly
naturalized citizen of the United States AND HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED
BY THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS UNDER 38
U.S.C. § 109 (RELATING TO BENEFITS FOR DISCHARGED MEMBERS OF
ALLIED FORCES) shall be afforded the same rights, benefits,
recognition and privileges as afforded to veterans of the
Pennsylvania military forces.
(b) Proof of service.--Any appropriate Commonwealth agency
