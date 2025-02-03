Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,043 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 228 Printer's Number 174

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - sale, transportation, distribution, notification of use, and use

of pesticides to the exclusion of all local regulations. Except

as otherwise specifically provided in this act, no ordinance or

regulation of any political subdivision or home rule

municipality may prohibit or in any way attempt to regulate any

matter relating to the registration, sale, transportation,

handling or use of pesticides, if any of these ordinances, laws

or regulations are in conflict with this act.

(c) Notwithstanding subsection (b), a municipal corporation

may, by ordinance, establish a restricted application district

in a contiguous geographic area where the population density is

not less than three hundred persons per square mile. The

ordinance under this subsection may limit or prohibit the

application of specified pesticides in outdoor areas by a

commercial applicator, or a pesticide application technician on

behalf of a commercial applicator, on privately held property.

The scope of authority under this subsection shall not include

the regulation of aerial application, applications on public

property, applications on agricultural property or applications

by public applicators.

(d) The Department of Community and Economic Development

shall, within one hundred twenty days of the effective date of

this subsection, prepare a sample advisory ordinance that may be

used by a municipal corporation to exercise the authority

delegated under subsection (c).

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20250SB0228PN0174 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 228 Printer's Number 174

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more