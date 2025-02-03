Senate Bill 230 Printer's Number 176

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 176 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 230 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, MARTIN, J. WARD AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study, providing for parental control relating to instructional materials and books containing sexually explicit content. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 1529. Parental Control Relating to Instructional Materials and Books Containing Sexually Explicit Content.--(a) The governing body of a school entity shall develop a public policy that provides parental control of instructional materials and books containing sexually explicit content and includes information, guidance, procedures and standards relating to: (1) Directly identifying specific instructional materials containing sexually explicit content that are used by or made 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

