Senate Bill 231 Printer's Number 184
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - (2) The department and counties must maintain a 10 to 1
ratio of persons in custody to operable voice communication
devices in each housing unit or recreational yard with at
least two voice communication devices inside each housing
unit.
(b) Optional additional communications services.--The
department and counties may voluntarily supplement the voice
communication services with other communication services,
including video communication and email or messaging services.
(c) Prohibition on fees and charges.--Voice communication
services or other communication services shall be provided free
of charge to an inmate and a service, whether initiated or
received through a voice communication service or other
communication service, shall be free of charge to the person
initiating or receiving the communication.
(d) Prohibition on revenue and commissions.--The department
and counties shall be prohibited from charging an inmate for use
of or access to a communication service, device or system.
(e) Prohibition of replacing visits.--Communications
services may not be used to replace an in-person visit program
and nothing in this section shall authorize or permit the
department or county to limit or prohibit in-person contact
visits.
(f) Funds.--
(1) For fiscal year 2025-2026, the sum of $16,500,000 is
appropriated from the General Fund to the department, in
addition to any funds deposited in the department's general
government operations, for the purpose of supporting the cost
of providing communications services to inmates in State or
county correctional institutions.
20250SB0231PN0184 - 2 -
