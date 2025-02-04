Senate Bill 231 Printer's Number 184

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - (2) The department and counties must maintain a 10 to 1

ratio of persons in custody to operable voice communication

devices in each housing unit or recreational yard with at

least two voice communication devices inside each housing

unit.

(b) Optional additional communications services.--The

department and counties may voluntarily supplement the voice

communication services with other communication services,

including video communication and email or messaging services.

(c) Prohibition on fees and charges.--Voice communication

services or other communication services shall be provided free

of charge to an inmate and a service, whether initiated or

received through a voice communication service or other

communication service, shall be free of charge to the person

initiating or receiving the communication.

(d) Prohibition on revenue and commissions.--The department

and counties shall be prohibited from charging an inmate for use

of or access to a communication service, device or system.

(e) Prohibition of replacing visits.--Communications

services may not be used to replace an in-person visit program

and nothing in this section shall authorize or permit the

department or county to limit or prohibit in-person contact

visits.

(f) Funds.--

(1) For fiscal year 2025-2026, the sum of $16,500,000 is

appropriated from the General Fund to the department, in

addition to any funds deposited in the department's general

government operations, for the purpose of supporting the cost

of providing communications services to inmates in State or

county correctional institutions.

20250SB0231PN0184 - 2 -

