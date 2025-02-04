Senate Bill 236 Printer's Number 189

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - 100 feet, together with improvements thereon, used historically

as a customer parking lot for the White Birch Golf Course and

Restaurant and described in Land Use Agreement Number UA-101

made June 13, 1989, by and between the Bureau of State Parks and

the White Birch Golf Course, Inc.

(c) Existing encumbrances.--The conveyance authorized by

this section shall be made under and subject to existing

encroachments, all lawful and enforceable easements, servitudes

and rights of others, including, but not confined to, streets,

roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,

electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and

subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies

vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of

the land or improvements erected thereon.

(d) Condition.--The conveyance authorized by this section

shall be made under and subject to the condition, which shall be

contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of the

property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as the

term is defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions),

or any other similar type of facility authorized under State

law. The condition shall be a covenant running with the land and

shall be binding upon the grantee and the heirs and assigns of

the grantee. If the grantee or the heirs or assigns of the

grantee permit any portion of the property authorized to be

conveyed in this section to be used in violation of this

subsection, the title shall immediately revert to and revest in

the grantor.

(e) Easements.--

(1) The Secretary of General Services may retain any

easement from the property to be conveyed in accordance with

