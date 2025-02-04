Senate Bill 236 Printer's Number 189
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - 100 feet, together with improvements thereon, used historically
as a customer parking lot for the White Birch Golf Course and
Restaurant and described in Land Use Agreement Number UA-101
made June 13, 1989, by and between the Bureau of State Parks and
the White Birch Golf Course, Inc.
(c) Existing encumbrances.--The conveyance authorized by
this section shall be made under and subject to existing
encroachments, all lawful and enforceable easements, servitudes
and rights of others, including, but not confined to, streets,
roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,
electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and
subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies
vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of
the land or improvements erected thereon.
(d) Condition.--The conveyance authorized by this section
shall be made under and subject to the condition, which shall be
contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of the
property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as the
term is defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions),
or any other similar type of facility authorized under State
law. The condition shall be a covenant running with the land and
shall be binding upon the grantee and the heirs and assigns of
the grantee. If the grantee or the heirs or assigns of the
grantee permit any portion of the property authorized to be
conveyed in this section to be used in violation of this
subsection, the title shall immediately revert to and revest in
the grantor.
(e) Easements.--
(1) The Secretary of General Services may retain any
easement from the property to be conveyed in accordance with
20250SB0236PN0189 - 2 -
