Senate Resolution 20 Printer's Number 188
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Bengali and Nepali community organizations to advocate for the
Asian-American community with a larger voice and to extend
resources to all underserved communities; and
WHEREAS, During the pandemic, the Jaisohn Center and AACHHS
hosted more than 130 vaccine clinics, provided 24,000 COVID-19
test kits and N95 masks to more than 50 organizations assisting
underserved communities and is currently completing the AAPI
Community Needs Assessment; and
WHEREAS, On June 19, 1890, Dr. Jaisohn became the first
Korean immigrant to acquire United States citizenship; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn, a Korean political refugee who made his
home in Media, turned Philadelphia into a central overseas base
for supporting Korean independence; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn was a pioneer for Korean-American
history and a champion of the Korean Independence Movement in
America, establishing the Korean Information Bureau to publish
the Korea Review for the cause of political and religious
freedom of Korea and the Far East; and
WHEREAS, Inspired by the First and Second Continental
Congress of the United States, Dr. Jaisohn, Syngman Rhee, who
was the first President of the Republic of Korea, and Henry Han
Kyong Chung organized the First Korean Congress in Philadelphia
from April 14 to April 16, 1919, where Dr. Jaisohn was elected
as the President of the Conference and the Korean Declaration of
Independence was proclaimed; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn and Reverend Dr. Floyd W. Tomkins
founded the League of the Friends of Korea, organized in 21
American cities, as well as in London and Paris, with 25,000
members to educate the general public and community and
government leaders about the aspirations of the Korean people to
