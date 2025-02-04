Senate Resolution 20 Printer's Number 188

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Bengali and Nepali community organizations to advocate for the

Asian-American community with a larger voice and to extend

resources to all underserved communities; and

WHEREAS, During the pandemic, the Jaisohn Center and AACHHS

hosted more than 130 vaccine clinics, provided 24,000 COVID-19

test kits and N95 masks to more than 50 organizations assisting

underserved communities and is currently completing the AAPI

Community Needs Assessment; and

WHEREAS, On June 19, 1890, Dr. Jaisohn became the first

Korean immigrant to acquire United States citizenship; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn, a Korean political refugee who made his

home in Media, turned Philadelphia into a central overseas base

for supporting Korean independence; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn was a pioneer for Korean-American

history and a champion of the Korean Independence Movement in

America, establishing the Korean Information Bureau to publish

the Korea Review for the cause of political and religious

freedom of Korea and the Far East; and

WHEREAS, Inspired by the First and Second Continental

Congress of the United States, Dr. Jaisohn, Syngman Rhee, who

was the first President of the Republic of Korea, and Henry Han

Kyong Chung organized the First Korean Congress in Philadelphia

from April 14 to April 16, 1919, where Dr. Jaisohn was elected

as the President of the Conference and the Korean Declaration of

Independence was proclaimed; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jaisohn and Reverend Dr. Floyd W. Tomkins

founded the League of the Friends of Korea, organized in 21

American cities, as well as in London and Paris, with 25,000

members to educate the general public and community and

government leaders about the aspirations of the Korean people to

