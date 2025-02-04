Senate Bill 233 Printer's Number 186
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - has been extracted and concentrated to provide more standardized
dosing.
"Kratom product." A food product that contains any part of a
leaf from mitragyna speciosa, commonly known as kratom, or a
kratom extract, and is manufactured as a powder, capsule, pill,
beverage or any other edible form.
"Processor." A person who prepares or manufactures a kratom
product or who advertises, represents or holds oneself out as
preparing or manufacturing a kratom product. The term does not
include a retailer.
"Retailer." A person who sells or distributes a kratom
product or who advertises, represents or holds oneself out as
selling or distributing a kratom product. The term does not
include a processor.
"The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act."
The act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The
Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
Section 3. Prohibition on preparation, manufacture, sale or
distribution of unsafe kratom products.
A processor may not prepare or manufacture, and a retailer
may not sell or distribute, a kratom product that meets any of
the following criteria:
(1) The kratom product is mixed or packed with a
nonkratom substance and the substance affects the quality or
strength of the kratom product to such a degree as to render
the kratom product injurious to a consumer of the kratom
product.
(2) The kratom product contains a poisonous or otherwise
deleterious nonkratom ingredient, including, but not limited
to, any of the following:
20250SB0233PN0186 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.