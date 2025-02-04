Senate Bill 233 Printer's Number 186

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - has been extracted and concentrated to provide more standardized

dosing.

"Kratom product." A food product that contains any part of a

leaf from mitragyna speciosa, commonly known as kratom, or a

kratom extract, and is manufactured as a powder, capsule, pill,

beverage or any other edible form.

"Processor." A person who prepares or manufactures a kratom

product or who advertises, represents or holds oneself out as

preparing or manufacturing a kratom product. The term does not

include a retailer.

"Retailer." A person who sells or distributes a kratom

product or who advertises, represents or holds oneself out as

selling or distributing a kratom product. The term does not

include a processor.

"The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act."

The act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The

Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

Section 3. Prohibition on preparation, manufacture, sale or

distribution of unsafe kratom products.

A processor may not prepare or manufacture, and a retailer

may not sell or distribute, a kratom product that meets any of

the following criteria:

(1) The kratom product is mixed or packed with a

nonkratom substance and the substance affects the quality or

strength of the kratom product to such a degree as to render

the kratom product injurious to a consumer of the kratom

product.

(2) The kratom product contains a poisonous or otherwise

deleterious nonkratom ingredient, including, but not limited

to, any of the following:

