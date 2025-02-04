Senate Bill 232 Printer's Number 185

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 185

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

232

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, FONTANA, LANGERHOLC,

BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, J. WARD, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND

FARRY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, FEBRUARY 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in fishing licenses, further providing for disabled

veterans and former prisoners of war and for deployed

Pennsylvania National Guard members and repealing provisions

relating to reserve component of armed forces members.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2707(a) and (b) and 2707.1 heading and

(a) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are

amended to read:

§ 2707. Disabled veterans and former prisoners of war.

(a) General rule for disabled veterans.--

[(1) Any disabled veteran who has a disability incurred

in any war or armed conflict which consists of the loss of

one or more limbs, or the loss of use of one or more limbs,

or total blindness, or who is 100% disabled as certified by

the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, and who

meets the qualifications of section 2701 (relating to

resident fishing licenses), shall be issued a free resident

