Coalition releases 2024 year-end report

The Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare has released its first year-end report, highlighting accomplishments from 2024. Among its efforts, Coalition advocates sent more than 173,000 letters to Congress and shared more than 3,700 personal health care stories. Eight videos were produced and promoted by the Coalition, generating more than 527 million views across digital and cable television channels.



The group also published three research reports and hosted two media events with Coalition leaders, policymakers and health care influencers. The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition.

