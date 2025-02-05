Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 06, 2025
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 06, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Andover Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Carrollton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Bucyrus Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Strongsville Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Solon Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Ohio Expositions Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Hilliard City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Deer Park Community City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyoming City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|West Holmes Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lakeland Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Lakewood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Campbell City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Marion City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Preble
|Village of West Manchester
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Scioto
|Rarden Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Summit County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Trumbull
|Newton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Springboro Community City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Millcreek-West Unity Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Northwest Regional Library System
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 06, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
