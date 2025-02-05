Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 06, 2025

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State's Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 06, 2025.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 06, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Andover Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Carroll Carrollton Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Bucyrus Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Crestline Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Strongsville Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Solon Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Ohio Expositions Commission

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Hilliard City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Deer Park Community City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wyoming City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes West Holmes Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lakeland Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Lakewood Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Campbell City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Marion Marion City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Preble Village of West Manchester

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Sandusky Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Scioto Rarden Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Pike Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Summit County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull Newton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Warren Springboro Community City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Millcreek-West Unity Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wood Northwest Regional Library System

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Basic Audit Wyandot Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR



The full reports will be available Thursday, February 06, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.