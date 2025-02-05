Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 06, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 06, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Andover Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Carroll Carrollton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Bucyrus Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Strongsville Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Solon Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Ohio Expositions Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Hilliard City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Deer Park Community City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyoming City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes West Holmes Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lakeland Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Lakewood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Campbell City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Marion Marion City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Preble Village of West Manchester
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Scioto Rarden Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Summit County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Trumbull Newton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Warren Springboro Community City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Millcreek-West Unity Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wood Northwest Regional Library System
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 06, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

