Unveiling of the Constitution of the Hindu Rashtra by Saints at the Mahakumbh Mela!

Prayagraj : Declaring India as a Hindu Rashtra is the ultimate goal of my life. After independence, the Gurukul education system of Hindus was abolished. The Constitution prohibits Hindu religious education in schools, whereas Muslims are taught their Islamic faith in madrasas. If Gurukul education is implemented in India, only then will crimes like adultery, rape and corruption be eradicated. Have there ever been any amendments in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita? But, more than 100 amendments have been made to the Constitution. The current Constitution has given a secondary status to Hindus, whereas in the Constitution of the Hindu Rashtra, ‘Hindu’ will be the central focus. The Constitution of the Hindu Rashtra will be in the form of Ram Rajya, stated Swami Anandswaroop Maharaj, founder of Kali Sena and Shambhavi Peethadhishwar, during the Hindu Rashtra Adhiveshan. On this occasion, he also unveiled the song, “Hum Hindu Hain…”

During the Mahakumbh Mela, Saints and spiritual leaders of Hindus proclaimed the need to declare India as a Hindu Rashtra. Today, in the esteemed presence of Saints, the draft of the Hindu Rashtra’s Constitution was unveiled. The Hindu Rashtra Adhiveshan, jointly organized by Kali Sena and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, was held at the Kali Sena camp of Shambhavi Peeth. All present Saints and spiritual leaders resolved to take the initiative in establishing and governing a Hindu Rashtra based on Dharma.

Establishing Hindu Rashtra through education and awareness about Dharma and Hindu Unity! – Sadguru (Dr.) Charudatta Pingale

Sadguru (Dr.) Charudatta Pingale, National Guide of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said that until the 18th century, India was a self-sustained Hindu Rashtra and an economic superpower. At that time, India was a leader in global trade. But what is our current state due to the secular governance system? In other countries, people of respective religions are given priority, but despite being a Hindu-majority country, the interests of Hindus are not safeguarded in India. Hence, the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra is necessary. The only way to save Hindu society and the nation is through education and awareness about Dharma and Hindu unity.

A nationwide victory march for the establishment of Hindu Rashtra! – Govindananda Saraswati, Jyotirmath

Any mission must be based on scriptures. Adi Shankaracharya awakened people about Sanatan Dharma based on scriptures. He established four Peeths to restore the Hindu Rashtra. Shri Krishna and Shri Ram incarnated to protect Dharma. Hindus have forgotten their Dharma. Reminding them of Sanatan Dharma is the duty of Saints. A nationwide victory march should be conducted for the awakening on Hindu Rashtra. Saints should take the initiative for this, urged Swami Govindananda Saraswati of Jyotirmath.

Not Macaulay’s education but Gurukul education can lead to the establishment of Hindu Rashtra! – Shri Shri 1008 Jagrit Chetanagiri

At the Kumbh Mela, posters of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ were removed. If posters of Hindu Rashtra are being removed in India, how will its establishment be possible? The integration of statecraft and religious governance is essential for the formation of a Hindu Rashtra. Strength is necessary for the establishment of Dharma. Hindus can gain strength through Gurukul education and the empowerment of women. Only through this can the Hindu Rashtra be established, said Mahamandaleshwar Shri Shri 1008 Jagrit Chetanagiri.

The Hindu Rashtra will be established under the leadership of Saints! – Sadguru Nilesh Singbal

The draft of the Hindu Rashtra’s Constitution, propagated by Kali Sena, is an indication that we are on the verge of the Hindu Rashtra. We must cross this threshold and enter the Hindu Rashtra. Sanatan Dharma has faced attacks in every era. During those times, Saints took the lead in establishing Hindu Rashtra. Now, once again, Saints have taken the initiative for the same. The Hindu Rashtra will be established under the leadership of Saints, affirmed Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Dharmapracharak Sadguru Nilesh Singbal.

Hindus must become strong for the establishment of Hindu Rashtra! – Kameshwarpuri Maharaj, Juna Panchadashnaam Akhada

Due to the word ‘secular’, Hindus have become passive. Just as many elements are required to build a house, various contributions are necessary for the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra. For this, wealth and a skilled generation are needed. Hindus must become strong to establish the Hindu Rashtra, appealed Kameshwarpuri Maharaj of Juna Panchadashnaam Akhada.

In this Adhiveshan, discussions were held on issues like rising atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan, the threat to India’s internal security due to Bangladeshi-Rohingya infiltrators, the constitutional battle for the liberation of temples like Kashi and Mathura, government control over Hindu temples, attacks on Hindus during festivals across India, love jihad, religious conversions, terrorism, riots, etc. The event was conducted by Shri Sunil Kadam of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The Adhiveshan reverberated with slogans like “Jayatu Jayatu Hindu Rashtram,” “Sanatan Vedic Hindu Dharma Ki Jai Ho,” “Jai Shri Ram,” and “Bharat Hindu Rashtra Hai, Hindu Rashtra Hoga” chanted by Saints and devotees.