2025 Homeowners Association Complaint Report Released

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is releasing the 2025 Homeowners Association (HOA) Complaint Report. The Report is a compilation of data from complaints received January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024. Some of the highlights include:

The 2025 report contains information from 434 complaints filed against 325 HOAs/Management Companies during calendar year 2024. This was a nineteen percent increase in the total number of complaints included in the HOA Report as compared to 2023.

filed against during calendar year 2024. This was a nineteen percent increase in the total number of complaints included in the HOA Report as compared to 2023. The complaints raised 846 concerns with multiple included in a single complaint. This is an increase of fourteen percent over 2023. The top three types of issues raised were: (1) Failure to adhere to and/or enforce covenants and bylaws (17.3%), (2) Concerns regarding maintenance and repairs (15.1%), (3) Request to access information/view documents ignored (9.3%).

with multiple included in a single complaint. This is an increase of fourteen percent over 2023. of issues raised were: (1) Failure to adhere to and/or enforce covenants and bylaws (17.3%), (2) Concerns regarding maintenance and repairs (15.1%), (3) Request to access information/view documents ignored (9.3%). Top 3 Counties for Complaints: (1) Horry (27%), (2) Richland (13.4%), (3) Charleston (7.8%).

for Complaints: (1) Horry (27%), (2) Richland (13.4%), (3) Charleston (7.8%). The number of complaints closed as "Unsatisfied" due to a business's failure to respond increased nearly five percent in 2024 to (9.7%). This is primarily due to one HOA not responding to 18 complaints.

Changes to state law in 2018 require SCDCA to collect certain data from complaints involving homeowners associations and report it annually. The report is presented in a categorized, filterable and searchable format and can be viewed in its entirety by visiting this link.

SCDCA is also releasing an additional HOA Seven-Year Complaint Report of the HOA complaint data received from June 1, 2018 through December 31, 2024. The HOA Seven-Year Complaint Report covers general complaint data and information from the HOA supplemental questionnaire, shows any trends that have developed over the last seven years and maps the complaints per county.

SCDCA will offer a free webinar “2025 HOA Complaint Report” on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will go over the complaint report, the types of complaints received, complaint trends and the department’s role in collecting complaint data. Register here to watch/listen from any computer or smartphone.

SCDCA processes and mediates consumer complaints against businesses regulated by DCA, refers complaints that fall within another agency’s jurisdiction and mediates those complaints against businesses that are unregulated. To file a complaint, visit our website and click “How Do I…” then the “File a Complaint?” option.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

###