ACT Secures Landmark Victory as Cayman Islands Moves Toward Cruise Tourism Referendum on Election Day

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) in the Cayman Islands is celebrating a hard-fought victory following yesterday’s consensus by the majority of Caymanian lawmakers to move forward with a public referendum on cruise berthing infrastructure in the upcoming election cycle.For months, ACT has been at the forefront of efforts to bring this issue directly to the Caymanian people, and Executive Program Manager Ellio Solomon made it clear that the association’s relentless advocacy to give the Caymanian people a voice was instrumental in securing this milestone.“This is exactly the outcome ACT has worked tirelessly to achieve,” Solomon said. “It is a major step toward aligning Cayman’s cruise berthing infrastructure with modern standards, and we are proud that our efforts have ensured the voices of Caymanians will be heard on this critical issue.”Solomon expressed gratitude to the parliamentarians who paved the way for the referendum, emphasizing that this decision reflects responsible leadership that prioritizes public interest over private agendas. “By refusing to bow to pressure from those who disregard the livelihoods of thousands of Caymanians connected to the cruise tourism sector, our leaders have ensured the democratic process is upheld,” he said.Solomon, a former parliamentarian, also extended ACT’s appreciation to Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Kenneth Bryan, Leader of the Opposition Joseph “Joey” Hew, and other members of the government and official opposition for standing by the people of the Cayman Islands.“Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Deputy Premier Bryan and Joey Hew deserve recognition for fulfilling their duty to the people. ACT will continue to push for transparency, education and dialogue to ensure the best possible outcome for all Caymanians,” Solomon noted.During Monday’s parliamentary meeting, Deputy Premier Bryan said: “This bill is more than just a piece of legislation. It is a promise to our people that their voices are valued in guiding future decisions. In bringing this bill this government is doing the best to ensure that those future decisions are made not in back rooms or in isolation but in full view of and with the participation of the people that we have been elected to serve.”“We have agreed to support the referendum Bill,” declared Joseph “Joey” Hew, expressing the commitment of the country’s official opposition. The opposition’s support effectively gives the minority government enough votes for the bill to pass when parliament meets again. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.Looking ahead, Solomon made it clear that ACT’s work is far from over. The association will ramp up its public education initiatives and town hall meetings, mobilizing supporters to secure a “Yes” vote in the referendum.“This first-round victory belongs first and foremost to the people of the Cayman Islands and our incredible members, donors and volunteers who have stood by us every step of the way,” he said. “Our commitment to this cause is unwavering, and with this energized team, we will build on this momentum to achieve our ultimate goal.”With the referendum now on the horizon, ACT remains focused on ensuring that the interests of Caymanians remain at the center of all discussions surrounding the future of cruise tourism in the Cayman Islands.The Cayman Islands general elections, in which the referendum will be decided, are set for April 30, 2025.PHOTO CAPTION: (L-R) Cayman Islands Deputy Premier Kenneth Bryan, Ellio Solomon of The Association for Cruise Tourism in the Cayman Islands, and Opposition Leader Joseph Hew – their leadership and resolve have been instrumental in yesterday’s landmark decision, giving Caymanians a voice in the future of cruise tourism.About The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) in the Cayman IslandsThe Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) represents a coalition of stakeholders dedicated to the sustainable and responsible growth of the cruise tourism industry in the Cayman Islands. With members across a broad spectrum of the local economy, including tour operators, merchants, restaurants, bars and transportation providers, ACT advocates for the businesses, entrepreneurs and local stakeholders who benefit from cruise tourism, ensuring their voices are heard in decisions impacting this crucial sector. ACT is also dedicated to educating the public, advocating for balanced policies, and supporting initiatives that drive economic growth while benefiting all residents of the Cayman islands. For more information, visit actcayman.com.

