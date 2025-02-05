RARE HOLLYWOOD TREASURES: ICONIC FILM & TV POSTERS HIT THE AUCTION BLOCK!

DRACULA (1931) One Sheet (Style F) est. $150,000 - $300,000 FRANKENSTEIN (1931) One Sheet Poster est. $125,000 - $250,000 KING KONG (1933) French Grande Poster (Full-Bleed Style A) (LB) est. $20,000 - $40,000 THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI, (1920) One Sheet Poster (LB) est. $60,000 - $120,000

RARE AND LEGENDARY FILM POSTERS TAKE CENTER STAGE IN PROPSTORE’S MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR AUCTION.

Each piece tells a story, transporting fans back to the golden age of Hollywood and beyond, preserving the magic that continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike.” — Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, is pleased to announce its upcoming Collectible Posters Auction , featuring an extraordinary collection of rare and highly sought-after film posters. Taking place March 7th – 8th, 2025, this event offers collectors and film fans the opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history.From near-impossible-to-find vintage classics to contemporary designs that have cemented their iconic status, this event is sure to excite film buffs and memorabilia collectors alike.Among some of the standout auction lots is an extraordinary DRACULA (1931) One Sheet estimated between $150,000 - $300,000 - this is a hauntingly beautiful piece of horror history, featuring Bela Lugosi’s piercing gaze and dramatic silhouette, as captivating today as it was nearly a century ago.Another showstopper is the FRANKENSTEIN (1931) One Sheet, estimated at $125,000 - $250,000, this poster is a true “holy grail” for collectors, showcasing Boris Karloff’s iconic monster in a striking, unforgettable design that defined an era of horror.Other notable lots include THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI (1920) One Sheet, estimated at $60,000 - $120,000, which is an eerie and visually stunning poster from one of history’s most influential silent films, and a beautiful French Grande Poster from KING KONG (1933), estimated between $20,000 - $40,000.Top lots to be sold at Propstore’s Collectible Posters Auction (with estimated sale prices) include:- DRACULA (1931) One Sheet (Style F) est. $150,000 - $300,000- FRANKENSTEIN (1931) One Sheet Poster est. $125,000 - $250,000- THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI, (1920) One Sheet Poster (LB) est. $60,000 - $120,000- M (1931) Pre-War German - (37.25" x 54”) est. $30,000 - $60,000- THE DEVIL IS A WOMAN (1935) One Sheet Poster (Style B) (LB) est. $40,000 - $80,000- THE CIRCUS (1928) Three Sheet (Style No.1) est. $30,000 - $60,000- THE MASTER MYSTERY, (1918) One Sheet Poster est. $30,000 - $60,000- CIMARRON (1931) One Sheet Poster (LB) est. $25,000 - $50,000- DER HERR DER WELT (MASTER OF THE WORLD) (1934) German Poster (LB) 37.5" x 55.75" / Art by A.M. Cay est. $25,000 - $50,000- KING KONG (1933) French Grande Poster (Full-Bleed Style A) (LB) est. $20,000 - $40,000- M (1931) German Poster (LB) est. $20,000 - $40,000- THE PETRIFIED FOREST (1936) Half Sheet (Style B) (LB) est. $20,000 - $40,000- SUPERMAN (1941) One Sheet (LB) est. $20,000 - $40,000- WHITE WOMAN (1933) Six Sheet (Style A) (LB) est. $12,000 - $24,000- A CLOCKWORK ORANGE (1971) One Sheet / 27" x 42" / Linen-Backed / Art by David Pelham est. $15,000 - $30,000- FLASH GORDON'S TRIP TO MARS (1938) One Sheet Poster (27" x 41") Folded est. $15,000 - $30,000- KING KONG (1933) Insert est. $15,000 - $30,000- LA DOLCE VITA (1960) Italian Four-Fogli (LB) est. $15,000 - $30,000- PANDORA'S BOX (1929) Austrian Poster (Paper-Backed) est. $15,000 - $30,000Over 900 rare and iconic posters will be available, offering a range of price points to accommodate both seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts. Some of the most accessible lots in the auction include:- THE GOONIES (1985) One Sheet Poster - (27.75" x 41" / Rolled / Linen Backed) est. $400 - $800- ARMY OF DARKNESS (1992) Subway Poster - (60" x 46" / Rolled / Advance / Artist: Michael Hussar / Signed by Sam Raimi) est. $400 - $800- FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Folded / Artist: Alex Abel) est. $300 - $600 Day one of the sale will be a live-streamed online event, with day two online only, starting at 9:30AM PST each day.Bids can be placed from anywhere in the world via propstore.com.Registration is now open online at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/437 . Online proxy bids can be submitted from February 5th, 2025.Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: “These incredible posters are not just collectibles; they represent the enduring legacy of classic filmmaking, showcasing the artistry, innovation, and cultural impact that have defined generations of cinema lovers. Each piece tells a story, transporting fans back to the golden age of Hollywood and beyond, preserving the magic that continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike. We invite you to join us at propstore.com on March 7th and 8th for a chance to own a piece of cinema history.”Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Beth Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/437 Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qv9iyi3oomvv1wmnuhtfi/ALy2I8HNXh-a9WctytJl_KE?rlkey=4k167hszjlxygvljm7i7wuu50&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

