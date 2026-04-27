ThreatMate Unveils Kraken Pentester, the Industry's First Agentic Penetration Testing Platform Built for MSPs and MSSPs

Kraken Pentester

AI-powered pentester that reasons like a human attacker, chains web vulnerabilities into compromise for MSP/MSSPs to provide client security validation reports.

As threat actors evolve and adopt offensive AI, so must our testing. Kraken reasons like the adversary, follows the chain wherever it leads, and shows exactly how a client's network gets compromised.” — Anup Ghosh

LAS VEGAS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThreatMate , the industry leader in VulnOps for managed service providers, today announced the preview of Kraken Pentester, the first agentic penetration testing platform purpose-built for MSPs and MSSPs. ThreatMate is demonstrating Kraken live at Kaseya Connect Global 2026 (April 27–30, MGM Grand, Las Vegas).Unlike automated tools that execute predetermined scripts, Kraken uses an AI reasoning engine that decides what to test next based on what it just found—the same observe-orient-decide-act loop skilled human attackers use. When Kraken discovers an SSRF vulnerability, it doesn't just report it. It uses it to extract credentials, pivot to cloud storage, find SSH keys, access virtual machines, and escalate privileges—autonomously chaining findings into validated attack paths no scripted scanner can replicate.The Problem: Automated Is Not AgenticThe managed services industry has embraced automated pentesting to deliver security assessments at scale. But today's automated tools run fixed checklists in the same order, regardless of what they find. They report individual vulnerabilities. They don't chain them, reason about what a real attacker would do with the access they just gained, or learn from one engagement to the next."Automated pentesting is now table stakes for MSPs—a foundational layer of defense every client expects. But as threat actors evolve and adopt offensive AI, so must our testing. Clients are asking for more than a scan and a compliance checkbox," said Anup Ghosh, CEO of ThreatMate. "Kraken represents the next level of security validation. It reasons like the adversary, follows the chain wherever it leads, and delivers a dossier showing exactly how a client's environment would be compromised—complementing traditional CVE reports with adversary-driven insights."How Kraken Works: Reasoning, Not ScriptingKraken operates on a ReAct (Reasoning + Acting) architecture. On every iteration, a frontier AI model evaluates prior findings, reasons about the most promising attack path, executes a targeted action using one of over 20 purpose-built offensive tools, and adapts based on the result—up to 50 iterations per engagement, each step building on the last.Cloud-native attack chains and compound learning are Kraken's sharpest differentiators. No other tool on the market, automated or manual, chains a web application vulnerability into full cloud infrastructure compromise in a single automated engagement. Kraken's Azure chain escalates from a web-layer SSRF to full subscription owner access through seven autonomous steps: SSRF confirmation, credential extraction, storage enumeration, SSH key discovery, VM access, managed identity exploitation, and privilege escalation via automation runbooks. The AWS chain follows a parallel path from S3 enumeration through IMDS exploitation to IAM privilege escalation.Compound learning sets Kraken apart from tools that start from zero on every engagement. Kraken maintains a persistent knowledge vault—a living, AI-curated repository of attack techniques, dead ends, and tool effectiveness data accumulated across every scan. Before each engagement, relevant learnings are injected into the AI's reasoning context. Kraken's tenth assessment against a given target class is measurably more effective than its first.Built for the MSP WorkflowKraken is designed for managed service providers and security consultants who need to ship real penetration test engagements, not manage another scanning dashboard:Paste a target, ship a dossier. Full engagement from domain input to professional report—executive summary, attack chain walkthrough, evidence, and prioritized remediation.Real-time visibility. Live streaming of AI reasoning, tool execution, and attack graph visualization.Cloud and web coverage. Azure and AWS attack chains plus comprehensive web testing across OWASP Top 10, JWT vulnerabilities, file upload exploits, and more.Cost-controlled AI. Prompt caching cuts AI costs by 90%. Configurable per-scan budgets. Model routing optimizes cost vs. capability per engagement.Availability and Live DemoKraken is available today. MSPs and MSSPs attending Kaseya Connect Global can see Kraken compromise a live target environment at the ThreatMate booth and run a free assessment against their own authorized targets.To schedule a demo or try Kraken, visit https://kraken.trythreatmate.com About ThreatMateThreatMate is the leading VulnOps platform for managed service providers, finding and fixing security exposures in client networks before hackers exploitthem. The platform is used by over 150 MSPs today. ThreatMate is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit https://threatmate.com

Kraken Pentester

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.