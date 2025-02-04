MPD Seeking Multiple Suspects in Southeast Theft and Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating multiple suspects involved in an assault during a theft in Southeast.

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, at approximately 6:13 p.m., First District officers responded for a report of a theft in progress in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located an adult male victim that was assaulted by multiple suspects while they attempted to steal items from an establishment. Multiple suspects fled the scene with property prior to officers’ arrival.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25016051