MPD Arrests Northeast Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a robbery suspect in Northeast.

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Fifth District officers were flagged down by two robbery victims in the 3800 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The suspect successfully obtained property from one of the victims before fleeing the scene.

Officers canvassed the area and quickly located the suspect and placed him under arrest. 29-year-old Antwan Beal-Steward of no fixed address was charged with Robbery Fear and Attempted Robbery Fear.

CCN: 25015975

