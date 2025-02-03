Major Investments Made to End Gender Based Violence

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 3, 2025

Saskatchewan is investing a total of $3.8 million to 16 agencies over the next two years under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

The investment will provide for enhanced programs, supports and tools in Saskatchewan communities. The funding includes money to build capacity in transition homes and second stage housing facilities, providing learning resources on healthy relationships to Saskatchewan residents, support enhanced early intervention for families at risk of violence, and develop additional tools to ensure appropriate responses to survivors and perpetrators of interpersonal violence.

"The funding and programming we are announcing today are a critical part of our ongoing work under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, and align strongly with the recommendations contained in the recently released Domestic Violence Death Review," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "I am grateful to all our partner organizations for collaborating with us on this, and the work they do across Saskatchewan to address and prevent gender-based violence."

"Saskatchewan's implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is focused on prevention, awareness, and building supports for survivors and their loved ones," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "Our government remains committed to preventing interpersonal violence and abuse in all forms."

This funding will be provided to the following community-based partners and agencies to develop tools which can be used for outreach, programming and advocacy.

Natural Supports Program ($635,000): Saskatchewan Toward Offering Partnership Solutions to Violence;

Enhanced Early Intervention Supports ($1,100,000): Collaboration between Family Service Regina Inc. and Family Service Saskatoon;

Healthy Relationships Program ($513,000): The John Howard Society;

Adverse Childhood Experiences Awareness and Prevention ($485,000): Praxis Consulting Inc.;

Common Intimate Partner Violence Assessment Tool ($300,000): Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan Inc. (PATHS); and

Human Trafficking Prevention Toolkit ($297,000): Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre (EGADZ).



Second Stage Housing Capacity ($215,000): Lloydminster Interval Home Society Inc. ($40,000); Prince Albert Safe Shelter for Women Inc. ($40,000); Sofia House Inc. ($40,000); YWCA Regina Inc. ($38,855); YWCA Saskatoon Inc. ($36,000); and Saskatoon Interval House Inc. ($20,000).



Transition Home Capacity ($214,000): Lloydminster Interval Home Society ($40,000); Regina Transition House ($40,000); YWCA Regina Inc. ($39,644); YWCA Prince Albert Inc. ($39,000); Moose Jaw Women's Transition Association Inc. ($35,000); Saskatoon Interval House Inc. ($20,000); and Safe and Together Training ($42,000): PATHS.



Additional information about these programs is available in the attached backgrounder.

''Everyone, no matter who they are or where they live has the right to a life free from violence," Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien said. "Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, we are supporting organizations across Saskatchewan that provide critical supports and services to those at-risk and affected by gender-based violence. We all have a role to play in addressing and preventing gender-based violence in all of its forms.”

"The National Action Plan was developed with significant input from survivors, academics and community organizations including PATHS," PATHS Regina Jo-Anne Dusel said. "The projects currently underway address root causes of violence, provide early intervention and promote the use of common language and tools to determine and manage risk. PATHS is privileged to be working with partners to develop a way for professionals across sectors to speak the same language, effectively identify and manage risk, and where possible, share risk information to reduce the incidence and impact of intimate partner and family violence in our communities. The National Action Plan is a collaboration between the provinces, territories and the federal government which included significant engagement with multiple stakeholder groups, including Saskatchewan Indigenous organizations."

Under the plan, the federal government is providing a total of $539.3 million over four years in cost-sharing agreements with provinces and territories to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is dedicating a total of $31.7 million to community-based partners that facilitate interpersonal violence programs and services. This includes the $14.2 million per year being provided to community-based partners, annualized funding for second-stage shelters and additional funding for Victims Services and other important supports.

-30-

For more information, contact: