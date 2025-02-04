Submit Release
Dakota Prairie High School visits the state Supreme Court

Students from Dakota Prairie High School visited the North Dakota Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 4th. Justice Lisa McEvers fielded questions from a number of the 36 students and two teachers about the judicial branch in state government, learning about how justices are elected to the state supreme court, the workload of the supreme court, and the interaction of the state legislature to the judicial branch, among other topics.  Law Clerk Jack Blotsky also explained the role of law clerks and the assistance they provide to justices.

The supreme court hosts a number of schools every year, visiting with hundreds of students and teachers. 

