Gelb & Gelb Opens Applications for Fifth Annual Scholarship for Safe Driving

Bowie, Maryland – Gelb & Gelb’s wildly popular and successful Behind The Wheel Scholarship returns for the fifth consecutive year. For 71 years, Gelb & Gelb has provided legal services to victims of car and truck accidents in Maryland and Washington, DC. In so doing, their attorneys have helped thousands of clients recover compensation due to third-party negligence. As is much of legal work, their services are reactive. In 2020, their team became set on a two-pronged approach to encourage graduate studies and safer driving. Since opening the scholarship, the firm has received thousands of applications from impressive students. While this has resulted in thousands of dollars in scholarship money awarded to the most qualified applicants, it has also gotten young drivers thinking about the consequences of careless driving and pondering how to be safer on the road.

Aside from the thousands of successful resolutions to legal cases, one of the firm’s proudest moments is receiving a letter from a former scholarship winner. The letter, sent three years after being awarded the scholarship, detailed how it made a difference in her academic career, allowing her to pursue an externship that led to a meaningful career. Gelb & Gelb is proud of its ability to make a difference in the community beyond accidents on the road. Associate attorney Brian Gelb says, “Safe driving and education go hand in hand—through the Behind The Wheel Scholarship, we’re investing in both the future of our roads and the next generation of leaders.”

Due to the number of applications received in 2024, Gelb & Gelb has made the scholarship more competitive than ever. To start, an applicant must be enrolled in a community college, undergraduate, or graduate program in the United States. Then, the applicant must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.3. The aim is to ensure the most accomplished and deserving students are awarded the scholarship. This provides the best chance for scholarship recipients to do something meaningful with the opportunity and continue to give back to the Maryland community.

Applicants must also write a 1,000-word essay discussing the importance of safe driving, ways to be responsible on the road, and specific tools to encourage young drivers to be safe while behind the wheel. “The Behind The Wheel Scholarship challenges applicants to reflect on safe driving, responsibility on the road, and how their choices impact the community,” says Brian Gelb. “While we cannot award every applicant, it is reassuring to see our community committed to keeping our roads safe.”

Since Gelb & Gelb’s founding 71 years ago, the firm has grown accustomed to working with victims who have experienced first-hand the devastation a car accident can bring. With a thorough understanding of the devastation a motorcycle or truck accident can bring, the Behind The Wheel Scholarship reflects the firm’s broader mission of advocating for safer roads and helping accident victims in a new way. As an added bonus, the initiative supports the community’s education for a more educated state.

Established in 1954, Gelb & Gelb, P.C. is a personal injury law firm serving DC, Maryland, and Virginia. We have handled in excess of 10,000 cases and recovered $150,000,000s for our clients. Our attorneys have received numerous accolades such as "Super Lawyer," a top lawyer by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post Magazine, a top three Personal Injury law firm in Washington, DC as noted by The National Law Journal, recognition in the Legal Times, and copious others. Additionally, Washingtonian Magazine has called managing partner Roger K. Gelb "one of Washington's best - most honest and effective - lawyers who sue."

