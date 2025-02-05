Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea: A Sustainable Oasis in Jordan

We are very proud to receive Green Globe Certification as it proves our commitment to sustainability.” — Ibrahim Khallil

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has officially awarded Platinum status certification to Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea in Jordan, recognizing the resort’s efforts in implementing sustainable practices and reducing its environmental impact. This achievement highlights the resort’s commitment to environmentally conscious operations and community engagement.Green Globe certification acknowledges several initiatives at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea, including sustainable transportation options like complimentary bicycles for guests, the inclusion of locally sourced food items in its menus, and investments in energy and water conservation systems. These efforts aim to reduce the resort’s carbon footprint and support the local economy.As part of its comprehensive Sustainability Plan for 2024, the resort is dedicated to environmental, social, and employer sustainability. The resort’s environmental efforts focus on complying with the requirements of local environmental legislation, promoting the efficient use of resources, reducing waste, and prioritizing eco-friendly products and chemicals. The resort also implements waste management and recycling systems and ensures its operations safeguard cultural and natural heritage.The resort sources at least 40% of menu ingredients locally, such as vine leaves, olives, and herbs grown in its organic garden. Guests are invited to explore the garden and participate in activities with the executive chef, offering insight into sustainable food practices.Ibrahim Khallil, General Manager, commented on the certification, “We are very proud to receive Green Globe Certification as it proves our commitment to sustainability. Our focus on initiatives such as the chef’s organic garden, which supplies fresh produce, and the implementation of energy-efficient systems reflects our responsibility toward environmental conservation and operational efficiency.”The resort has adopted a five-year plan aimed at improving energy and water efficiency. This plan includes measures such as installing power factor panels, motion-activated lighting, water-saving technologies, and replacing LPG equipment with electric alternatives. Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea actively engages employees, guests, and the local community to promote sustainability awareness and remains steadfast in reducing pollution and safeguarding the local environment for future generations.Social initiatives include modifications of their purchasing policy to be in line with sustainability guidelines and contributions through programs such as the #AKiloOfKindness campaign. The campaign calls upon guests to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing, or educational supplies to disadvantaged communities around the world.Equally significant is the resort’s focus on employer sustainability, recognizing its team members as integral to its success. Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea supports employees’ career growth through ample training, engagement activities, and educational sponsorships, fostering a culture of continuous development.Green Globe certification validates Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea’s efforts to operate sustainably while enhancing guest experiences and contributing to the local community.About Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead SeaLocated on the northern shores of the Dead Sea, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea is a luxurious 5-star escape nestled within lush gardens and a traditional village setting. The resort features nine dining options offering diverse cuisines, versatile venues for events and meetings, and the award-winning Zara Spa, a 6,000-square-meter haven for relaxation and therapeutic treatments. Whether seeking serene wellness experiences or planning memorable occasions, the resort blends elegance, world-class hospitality, and sustainability at the lowest point on earth. For more information about Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea and its initiatives, please visit movenpick.accor.comAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For more information or media inquiries, please contact:Ibrahim KhallilGeneral ManagerMövenpick Resort & Spa Dead SeaSwiemeh Dead Sea Road, P.O. Box 815538Amman, 11180 / JordanPhone: +962 6 3561111movenpick.accor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.