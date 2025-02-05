Zach King Set to Tee Off at the Desert Knockout Celebrity Golf Tournament

Desert Knockout Pairings: Brad Dalke & Zach King

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viral sensation and digital storyteller Zach King , renowned for his magical illusions and captivating content across platforms like Vine, TikTok, and YouTube, is ready to swap his camera for a golf club at the upcoming Desert Knockout. The creator/celebrity golf tournament, hosted by Good Good Golf and presented by Underdog, promises a day of friendly competition, entertainment, and unique cross-industry collaboration in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona.Zach King, whose inventive magic videos have mesmerized millions worldwide, is expanding his repertoire by stepping onto the golf course. Known for his ability to blend storytelling with creative flair, King’s participation in the Desert Knockout underscores his willingness to embrace new challenges and connect with fans in unexpected ways.Good Good Golf is a dynamic golfing group with an online social media (quickly approaching 2 million subscribers on YouTube) that is bridging the gap between entertainment and golf. They do this online through their videos which often feature various entertaining golf challenges and also by hosting innovative tournaments like the Desert Knockout. This approach not only showcases high-level competitive golf but also significantly increases fan interaction, making the sport more accessible and engaging for a broader audience.The Desert Knockout will feature the Good Good Golf team pairing up with various celebrities and creator athletes, all coming together for a spirited day of golf and camaraderie. Fans can catch every exciting moment live on Golf Channel, with primetime coverage bringing the action directly to viewers around the world. In addition, the event will be available for online streaming through GolfNOW and the Underdog app, ensuring that enthusiasts can follow the competition from anywhere.Zach King’s entry into the tournament marks another dynamic chapter in his multifaceted career. From viral magic videos to innovative storytelling, King continues to push creative boundaries while exploring new avenues of engagement with his audience. His participation in the Desert Knockout not only highlights his adventurous spirit but also reinforces his commitment to connecting with fans through fresh and exciting experiences.For more details on the tournament schedule and viewing options, visit the official NBC Sports Press Box announcement.

