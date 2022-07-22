Zach King and Tom Brady Team Up For Two TikTok Tricks
Weeks after their first collab went viral, the dynamic duo is back for more athletic illusionsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zach King and Tom Brady return to TikTok for their second collaboration this year, and they certainly don’t fumble the ball on this one! The video opens with Zach setting a Tom Brady action figure on a picnic table outside. “You know, you’re never too old to play with action figures,” he quips. Suddenly, the Tom Brady action figure snaps to life and the football legend himself winds up and throws Zach a perfect spiral. Touch down!
This video continues their sports-themed content. In their first video together (posted April 21st), Zach and Tom take to the links, but a stroke of bad luck nearly ruins their day. In the video, Tom lines up for a putt on the green, but Zach assures him it’s better to use a wedge, claiming, “trust me, it’s a trick shot”.
But, in classic Zach King fashion, the video takes a magical turn. Tom swings, but a sudden shift in perspective causes the ball to become massive in size. It careens toward the two-some as they run away in panic. “I’ll never trust you again,” yells Tom as Zach is crushed by the incoming golf ball.
With an impressive 8.8 million views and 1.2 million likes on TikTok, the un-FORE-gettable viral clip is nothing short of a hole-in-one! Hopefully Tom isn’t too tee’ed off with Zach and this isn’t the last time we see them making magic together.
