Zach King appears in Disney+ hit show 'The World According To Jeff Goldblum'
Jeff Goldblum has “his perception of reality destroyed by viral superstar Zach King.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular illusionist Zach King got to share the screen with actor Jeff Goldblum in Season 2 of the Disney+ hit show, The World According To Jeff Goldblum (according to Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution). In episode three, Jeff explores the “mesmerizing world of magical illusions”. And who better to turn to than this generation’s most popular illusionist?
“You’re a kind of Peter Pan”, Jeff said of Zach who zip-lined over to greet him. An astute observation on Jeff’s part. Zach’s studio is a place of imagination and wonder. All the knick knacks and curios are key to making the magic happen. “I believe in play because it unlocks subconscious ideas”, said King.
Jeff toured a room dedicated to hand-made objects of cartoonish size - a giant donut the size of a tire, a miniature mailbox the size of an action figure. There are even massive sets, like the classic Ames Room illusion, and even a room that spins upside down.
In a touching moment, Zach shared how it was seeing Jurassic Park the first time that really sparked his love of film making and storytelling. You could see the admiration in Zach’s face as he got to meet Jeff, who acted in the 1993 film.
To end the segment, Zach and Jeff teamed up to make one of Zach’s signature magic videos, or as King calls them, “wonder in 15 seconds”. Before the cameras began to roll, Jeff warned with a smirk, “I’ve been known to overdo things on early takes”. And his performance was spot on. The clip garnered over 20 million views on Zach’s social media accounts. That’s the power of magic!
