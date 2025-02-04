Oklahoma Department of Commerce Celebrates Year of Immense Economic Growth and Job Expansion
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) heads into the 2025 legislative session eager to build on the major economic accomplishments throughout 2024 that have the potential to make a generational impact on the state.
“At Commerce, our mission is to cultivate environments and relationships that foster economic growth,” said Heather Turner, Deputy CEO and Executive Director of CORE. “It’s been incredible to watch our staff come to work each day with the goal of advancing that mission. Their hard work is a big reason why Oklahoma is the best place in the world to live, work and start a business.”
In 2024, Commerce helped incentivize 274 businesses to open or expand in Oklahoma, leading to $7.865 billion in private capital investment in communities across the state. Commerce also directly contributed to the creation of 10,000 of the 30,000 new private sector jobs that were created in Oklahoma.
“Oklahoma’s commitment to being the most business-friendly state in the country is paying off in a big way,” said Evan Brown, Executive Director of EDGE. “It’s crucial that we build on this momentum as we continue to diversify our state’s economy through emerging sectors like critical earth minerals and data centers, while also leveraging our energy advantage, which starts with our proud oil and gas industry.”
Notable accomplishments from 2024 include:
EDGE (Economic Development, Growth & Expansion)
- 274 companies opened or expanded in Oklahoma resulting in $7.865 billion in private capital investment. 30,000 new jobs were created, and Commerce directly contributed to the creation of 10,000 of those jobs with an average annual salary of $67,000.
- Oklahoma hosted 20 inbound visits, including 19 consulate representatives, 2 ambassadors and a Crown Prince. Coordinated 8 international outbound missions and assisted in 6 international cooperation Memorandum of Understanding agreements.
- ACES (aerospace & defense) attended 11 trade shows with 45 Oklahoma companies, 5 communities, 5 higher education institutions and 6 economic development organizations. 42 companies and 1,019 people attended ACES career fairs in OKC and Tulsa. Over 150 people who attended were hired.
CORE (Community Outreach & Revitalization Enterprise)
- The Regional Development team created and implemented the SITES Ready program, a statewide evaluation to discover industrial manufacturing sites and assess their infrastructure needs and viability. There were 108 sites submitted. Of those, 50 received desktop analysis and 15 received a further in-person site analysis. All 50 received recommendations for what is needed to attract industry.
- 237 new Community Development contracts (projects/public investment) awarded to communities for infrastructure and service projects.
- Oklahoma Main Street awarded 9 communities with matching funds for infrastructure improvements in their Main Street districts. Oklahoma Main Street helped facilitate $47.5 million in private reinvestment by Main Street communities, 239 building rehabilitations and 148 new businesses openings/expansions.
- Oklahoma Film + Music Office facilitated 21 films/TV productions in the state and 6 new film-friendly communities, bringing the total to 37 film-friendly communities. These activities resulted in an estimated $55 million spent in Oklahoma and contributed to the creation of 4,173 jobs.
