Onyx Named Best in KLAS for CMS Payer Interoperability, Ranking #1 in the Industry

MISSION HILLS, KS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx , the leading provider of healthcare interoperability solutions, has been named Best in KLAS for CMS Payer Interoperability, securing the top ranking in the industry for its commitment to advancing seamless healthcare data exchange.This prestigious recognition, based on direct feedback from Onyx clients, highlights the company’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge interoperability solutions that empower healthcare organizations to meet evolving regulatory requirements and improve patient care.“Being recognized as Best in KLAS for CMS Payer Interoperability is a tremendous honor, but more importantly, it is a testament to the trust and confidence our clients place in us and the hard work put in by every member of the Onyx team,” said Susheel Ladwa, CEO of Onyx. “We extend our deepest gratitude to our clients and partners for their invaluable feedback and collaboration. Their success fuels our innovation, and we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver the most advanced interoperability solutions in the industry.”“In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, achieving excellence is no small feat. Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion – all of which are needed to drive our industry forward. It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights,” said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS.Onyx’s recognition comes at a critical time as healthcare organizations prepare for compliance with the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F)​. Onyx has played a pivotal role in supporting Medicare Advantage organizations, Medicaid and CHIP programs, and Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) in implementing FHIR-based APIs to improve patient, provider, and payer data exchange​.As the top-ranked provider in CMS Payer Interoperability, Onyx’s solutions are designed to:- Ensure compliance with CMS-0057 and its mandates for data exchange, prior authorization, and patient access.- Enable seamless, real-time interoperability using FHIR-based APIs that connect healthcare stakeholders.- Streamline prior authorization workflows, reducing administrative burden and improving care coordination.- Enhance payer and provider efficiency, ensuring timely access to critical health information.Onyx remains committed to driving efficiency, innovation, and transparency in healthcare interoperability. This Best in KLAS award reaffirms Onyx’s position as the industry leader, setting the standard for secure, standards-based healthcare data exchange.Check out the full Best in KLAS report and more information on the CMS Payer Interoperability category For more information about Onyx and its industry-leading interoperability solutions, visit www.onyxhealth.io About OnyxOnyx is the #1 provider of healthcare interoperability solutions, enabling secure, standards-based data exchange that helps healthcare organizations meet evolving CMS mandates. With expertise in FHIR-based APIs and interoperability platforms, Onyx empowers payers, providers, and healthcare organizations to achieve seamless compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and improve patient outcomes.About KLAS ResearchKLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

