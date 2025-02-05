Hyatt Regency Amsterdam: Bringing Botany, Sustainability, and Wellbeing to Amsterdam

Hyatt Regency Amsterdam

This recognition reflects the efforts of our team to make sustainability an integral part of our culture. We believe change is only possible through shared commitment and action.” — David Bader, General Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe is pleased to announce the renewal of certification for Hyatt Regency Amsterdam , located in Amsterdam’s Plantage neighborhood, recognizing the hotel’s exceptional commitment to sustainability. Hyatt Regency Amsterdam exemplifies conscious hospitality and a philosophy that places sustainability at the core of its operations. As a 2024 Green Globe Certified Member and one of the highest-scoring BREEAM Excellent-certified hotels in the Netherlands, the hotel continues to set a benchmark for environmentally responsible practices in the hospitality industry.David Bader, the General Manager, expressed his pride in the hotel’s achievements stating, “From green walls to green fashion, our hotel is committed to sustainability and botany. We believe a sustainable approach and a welcoming hotel environment go hand in hand. Our renewed Green Globe certification reflects our gratitude and continued dedication to making a difference.”Hyatt Regency Amsterdam’s approach to sustainability is guided by its three pillars: Botany, Sustainability, and Wellbeing. These principles inspire initiatives across every aspect of the hotel, from its operations to guest experiences. Its dedicated Impact Squad oversees the implementation and continuous improvement of sustainable projects, ensuring environmental stewardship remains a priority. The hotel diligently tracks key sustainability metrics, including greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, waste, and recycling, by leveraging tools like Hyatt EcoTrack.The hotel’s innovative design highlights its commitment to sustainability. Its geothermal system, which stores energy underground, provides efficient heating and cooling throughout the year. The building also features a façade covered with lush greenery, which helps manage stormwater and enhances air quality. Energy-efficient technologies, such as A-label elevators, LED lighting, and motion sensors, minimize energy consumption. Additionally, the interior vertical garden enhances the guest experience while acting as a natural air purifier. The vertical garden, awarded “Interior Landscaping of the Year 2018”, contributes to the improved health of guests, staff, and the local environment by absorbing carbon dioxide and generating oxygen.Hyatt Regency Amsterdam further minimizes its carbon footprint through the use of renewable energy and eco-friendly transportation initiatives. The hotel operates on 100% renewable Dutch wind energy, reducing its carbon footprint significantly. The hotel also provides eco-friendly transportation options to guests, including electric vehicle charging stations and transportation through its partnership with Travel Electric, the Netherlands' first 100% electric taxi company. Further encouraging eco-conscious exploration, Hyatt Regency Amsterdam offers bicycles for rent and collaborates with Sloepdelen to provide electric boat tours that allow guests to enjoy the city’s canals sustainably.The hotel is equally dedicated to waste reduction and circularity. The hotel uses Orbisk, a computerized technology that tracks and analyzes food waste, to provide data-driven insights into the types and amounts of waste the hotel produces. Orbisk weighs waste and categorizes it with the help of AI image recognition and data dashboards. This enables the hotel to take targeted, data-driven actions to effectively manage and reduce food waste. The hotel then distributes excess food to local residents through the Too Good To Go program and repurposes kitchen waste into biogas and biodiesel.In line with its commitment to reducing waste, the hotel offers glass bottles in place of plastic, complimentary filtered water taps, and infused water stations throughout the property. The hotel ensures that meetings and events are plastic-free, and provides options for zero-waste lunches. The hotel’s recycling initiatives include upcycling wine bottles into drinking glasses in collaboration with Rebottled and transforming old linens into baby crib bedding.Additionally, Hyatt Regency Amsterdam uses eco-certified cleaning practices and welcomes guests with eco-friendly amenities, including Pharmacopia products made from natural, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients. Restroom facilities feature The Good Roll, a recycled toilet paper.Complementing its sustainable initiatives in design, transportation, and waste management, Hyatt Regency Amsterdam’s culinary philosophy is deeply rooted in its sustainability objectives. The hotel’s menu is predominantly plant-based, with 69% of dishes being vegan, vegetarian, or adaptable to plant-based preferences. Ingredients are responsibly sourced, including ASC- and MSC-certified seafood, organic free-range eggs, and locally produced items to reduce the environmental footprint. The hotel’s nose-to-tail approach ensures minimal waste by utilizing whole fish from the North Sea.Hyatt Regency Amsterdam remains a shining example of how luxury and sustainability can coexist, offering guests a nature-inspired urban sanctuary that connects the city with the environment. With its continued focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, the hotel sets a high standard for sustainable hospitality, ensuring that every stay contributes to a brighter and greener future.About Hyatt Regency AmsterdamAwarded for its refreshing sustainable living décor, Hyatt Regency Amsterdam offers spacious botanical-inspired rooms, relaxing public spaces, a 24-hour fitness center and Mama Makan Restaurant. Located in the city cent bordering the trendy east neighborhood, the vibrant hotel seamlessly connects business with pleasure and the city with nature. For more information about Hyatt Regency Amsterdam and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.hyatt.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe Certification is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries, please contact:Maxime van ZantenCluster Marketing & Communications ManagerShe/her/hersHyatt Regency AmsterdamSarphatistraat 104, 1018 GV, Amsterdam, the NetherlandsM: +31 (0)6 52 79 59 24maxime.vanzanten@andaz.comamsterdam.regency.hyatt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.