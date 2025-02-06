Lionbridge Games Expands Operations with Second New Facility in Mexico City
Strengthens its in-market presence to bolster LATAM Spanish capabilities for Localization, Audio, and Global Multimedia
By expanding our operational geography, we are solidifying our position as a leading provider of comprehensive game services.”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge Games, the premier video game globalization and publishing services partner, is excited to announce its continued expansion into the Latin American (LATAM) Spanish market with the opening of a second facility in Mexico City, Mexico. With this significant milestone in its global growth strategy, Lionbridge Games is now fully operational across Latin America, including its current facilities in Mexico City, Mexico; São Paulo, Brazil; and San José, Costa Rica. This expansion will enable the company to better serve its global customers’ LATAM Spanish needs with in-market localization and audio, as well as extend its multimedia team to North America.
— Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director, Lionbridge Games
“We are excited to broaden our footprint in this dynamic market,” said Michel Bams, Senior Director of Global Content Delivery. “Our second office in Mexico City allows us to provide world-class localization, audio, and multimedia services, ensuring that we meet the growing demands of our customers in this thriving gaming region.”
The new studio is home to an on-site localization team, a new audio studio, and multimedia talents, and complements the company’s first Mexico City location, a state-of-the-art Test lab. This expansion underscores Lionbridge Games’ commitment to serving the global gaming community by offering its full suite of services in key regional gaming centers.
“With ten years of experience under our belt, Lionbridge Games is doubling down on our commitment to build the right solutions and infrastructure to serve our customers as we move into our next decade,” said Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director. “By expanding our operational geography, we are solidifying our position as a leading provider of comprehensive game services.”
About Lionbridge Games
Lionbridge Games delivers the gaming experience you envision to any global audience. Our passionate global gamers help bring every aspect of your game to life, without compromise. Our services include narrative design, game localization, voiceover recording, subtitling, quality assurance testing, and player experience services. Learn more at https://games.lionbridge.com.
