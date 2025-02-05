Morae Highlights Valued Achievements of Newly Promoted Team Members

Morae Global Corporation

Five Senior Directors and two Managing Directors recognized for exceptional leadership, dedication, and innovation at Morae.

Morae has positioned itself as an organization that places value on team members by ensuring their success from the moment they are hired.” — Ann Marie Kartsounes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, today announced the well-deserved promotions of five Senior Directors and two Managing Directors in recognition of their exceptional leadership, dedication, and innovation at Morae. Each have significantly contributed to the continued growth and expansion of the business, including outstanding accomplishments in support of the company’s commitment to client success and best-in-class solutions within the legal industry.“These latest promotions to Morae’s leadership team underscore our focus on the delivery of quality results for our clients and in providing a culture of personal growth and career development for our team members around the world,” said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Morae. “These individuals have shown great passion and dedication in serving our clients while consistently embodying our One Morae values. I extend my heartfelt appreciation and congratulations to each. Their advancement exemplifies our mission to embrace change with our clients by bringing together technology, quality, collaborative spirit, and the strategic focus they need to achieve their business objectives.”“Morae has positioned itself as an organization that places value on team members by ensuring their success from the moment they are hired,” adds Ann Marie Kartsounes, Chief People Officer at Morae. “The talent and dedication exhibited by these recently promoted leaders gives me great hope for the future as we create a thriving environment for our clients and our teams across the globe.”The latest promotions to Morae’s talented and experienced senior team include:Darren Samways (Managing Director) who has 20 years of experience working in the legal document and content management space. Based in London, Darren assists clients on developing business transformation vision, strategic roadmaps, and high-level target technology solutions.Kevin Flynn (Managing Director) who has a deep breadth of experience serving as a technology expert on eDiscovery data solutions for clients as well as developing MorAI Discovery review solutions. Based in Chicago, Kevin has managed large scale eDiscovery migrations and developed streamlined workflows for the application of both Advanced Analytics and Predictive Coding technology solutions.Brad Shapiro (Senior Director) who has 20 years of experience in sales and strategy, working on innovative solutions that reshape the way the legal industry addresses its biggest challenges. Based in Austin, Brad works cross-functionally with our business units, developing solutions with the expertise of our Legal Business and Technology Solution teams.Simon Schoch (Senior Director) who has over 20 years of experience as a software engineer, performing various roles across analysis, design, programming, consulting and pre-sales functions. Based in London, Simon leads our software development team in delivering bespoke and productized applications to our global client base.Demi Agraz (Senior Director) who has over 15 years in legal technology helping organizations streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock invaluable data insights. Based in Sydney, Demi helps businesses future-proof their systems by architecting fit-for-purpose case management and automation solutions.Christopher Wynne (Senior Director) who has a diverse background in law, technology, and education, with over 20 years of experience in delivering innovative technology and business solutions to complex client problems. Based in Houston, Chris is passionate about helping clients achieve their goals and optimize their legal and compliance systems and processes.Daniela Trent (Senior Director) who has over 13 years of experience as an admitted attorney applying her expertise in commercial contracting and procurement using MorAI technology solutions and dedicated teams globally. Based in Cape Town, Daniela supports large global corporations with their commercial contract needs across various industries, including mining, oil and gas, and engineering.Learn more about legal, compliance, and technology career opportunities at Morae by visiting morae.com/careers About Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation (“Morae”) is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at morae.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.