Women’s Leadership Advocate Dr. Linda Pajoel Endorses Colleen James for Kitchener Centre MPP

Dr. Linda Pajoel Backs Colleen James, Highlighting the Power of Women’s Leadership and a Shared Commitment to Economic and Community Empowerment.

I need your support to ensure that we get there---that can be in volunteering or donating. I will tell you flat out, I'm up against a machine, but I am Colleen Sergeant James”
— Colleen James, Ontario Liberal Candidate for Kitchener Centre
KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investment expert, author, and champion for women's financial empowerment, has officially endorsed Colleen James as the Ontario Liberal candidate for Kitchener Centre in the upcoming provincial election. Dr. Linda, known for her unwavering commitment to advancing women’s leadership and economic empowerment, believes that Colleen James embodies the integrity, vision, and dedication required to create meaningful change in the community.

"Colleen is a leader who listens, collaborates, and takes action. Her lifelong dedication to public service, combined with her expertise in municipal governance, equity, and community advocacy, makes her the ideal representative for Kitchener Centre. As someone who has spent my career empowering women to achieve financial independence, I recognize the power of strong, capable women in leadership. Colleen is precisely the kind of leader we need to push for policies that support working families, affordable housing, and economic opportunity" said Dr. Linda.

Colleen James brings over 15 years of experience in municipal government and public service, with a proven track record of championing equity, affordability, and economic growth. As a Regional Councillor for Waterloo Region, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to ensuring every resident has access to opportunities that improve their quality of life.

Beyond politics, Colleen has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Black Women to Watch and one of the Top 25 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Persons of the Year for her impactful work in fostering inclusive communities. Her leadership is rooted in collaboration, advocacy, and action—qualities that align closely with Dr. Linda’s own mission to uplift and empower women in leadership.

Dr. Linda’s endorsement of Colleen James goes beyond political alignment—it is a call to action for women to take an active role in shaping the policies that impact their families, businesses, and communities. "We cannot underestimate the importance of women supporting women in leadership. When we invest in strong female leaders, we invest in a future where economic empowerment, equal opportunity, and inclusive policies are at the forefront of decision-making," added Dr. Linda.

As the election approaches, Dr. Linda encourages voters in Kitchener Centre to rally behind Colleen James, recognizing her as a leader who will advocate for the community with boldness, vision, and unwavering commitment.

For more information on Colleen James and her campaign, visit Colleen James for MPP.

Colleen James Speaks at Kitchener Centre Fundraiser

About

At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing.

