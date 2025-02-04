STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON GOVERNOR ABBOTT’S LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES

“I applaud Governor Greg Abbott for using his State of the State address to highlight many of the same critical issues I’ve been fighting for—supporting Texas families, our hardworking public servants, and the farmers and ranchers who keep this state running.



Finally, we are eliminating discriminatory DEI policies from the state government, a fight the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has joined.



Texas must stay #1 in cattle, cotton, and our kids’ education. That means schools should teach, not indoctrinate. I fully support banning DEI in K-12 education and passing school choice. Parents—not bureaucrats—should decide what’s best for their children.



Water security remains a top priority, as agriculture and our state’s future depend on it. Last session's $1 billion investment, along with Governor Abbott’s commitment to do more, is a crucial step forward.



Expanding rural healthcare is another necessity, and I appreciate the Governor’s commitment to ensuring every Texan, no matter where in our great state they may live, has access to quality care.



Texas has led the way in securing the border. Operation Lone Star proves it can be done, and now the Trump Administration is following our state’s lead. And let’s be clear—China and other hostile foreign adversaries have no business buying our precious Texas land. I’ll keep fighting until we put a stop to it.



These priorities reaffirm Texas as the national leader in agriculture, border security, and economic freedom—values that align with President Trump’s mission to make America strong, secure, and prosperous again.”