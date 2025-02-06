How to Remain Relevant: Blue Orange Celebrates 25 Years of Best Sellers

25 Top Best Sellers Blue Oranges Celebrates 25 Years

Over the past 25 years, Blue Orange has published over 200 games; many of their original best sellers remain popular staples in stores today!

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Orange Games turns 25 this year! Known for crafting innovative games for all ages and in multiple categories such as Gobblet, Pengoloo, Dr. Eureka, Kingdomino, Tongues Out and Slingz, to name a few, Blue Orange remains relevant in an ever-changing and competitive industry. Indeed, within these 25 years, Blue Orange has published over 200 games. Many of their original best sellers remain popular staples in stores today. Their secret to success? It all comes down to three characteristics: well thought out concepts, offering titles that create meaningful connections, and a focus upon strengthening community. These key drivers not only support the foundation of their business model, but also influence which games they choose to include in their collection. Most notable among their 2025 releases: Hamster Hammock, Patata! and Linkx. Additionally, to celebrate their Silver Anniversary, they are launching a Special Release, a twist on their flagship game, Gobblet. Gobblers, reimagined with sleek minimalist design and all the gaming mechanics of the original, pays homage to the industry veteran’s origins while also looking to the future. In the words of Thierry Denoual, President of the Blue Orange Group, “These 25 years have been a true adventure. I’m grateful to the incredible team at Blue Orange, our partners and retailers and our loyal players who have supported us throughout. To see the joy that our games bring to people is a constant reminder of why I started this journey in the first place. Here’s to another 25 years of fun, creativity, and most importantly, shared moments around the table. Thank you for being part of our story!”

Blue Orange Games will showcase nine of their new releases, along with all their classic family favorites, at the North American International Toy Fair in New York City on March 1, 2025 at Booth #103. The games shown at Toy Fair will be available for purchase in stores and online starting in mid-Spring 2025.

New Games - Highlights for 2025

Hamster Hammock 2-4 players | 5 & Up

Hamster Hammock is a dexterity game that will challenge player’s reflexes! Roll the die, select your hamsters and carefully place them on the tilting hammock without causing them to fall. If the hammock tilts on your turn, all other players can send one of their hamsters for a rest. The first player with all hamsters on the hammock and resting on beach towels, wins the game!

Patata! Unlimited | 8 & Up

Patata! is a social party game that is the ultimate mash-up! Choose a theme, think fast, shout your answer out loud and toss the potato to your friends. Will your quick quips and a-peeling phrases keep you out of the hot seat? Keep the spud rolling until someone runs out of ideas or the majority vetoes your answer!

Linkx 2 players | 6 & Up

Linkx is a surprisingly addictive tetris-like strategy game where two players compete to be the first to connect two opposite edges of the grid. Will you add a piece to grow your own line or try to block your opponent? Plan your moves wisely to chart your path to victory!

Gobblers 2 players | 6 & Up

Gobblers is a Tic-Tac-Toe style strategy game and the 25th Anniversary Special Release twist on Gobblet, the flagship game that started it all! Be the first to line up 3 of your Gobblers by placing them in empty spots or gobbling up smaller pieces. Remember their locations and be clever in your placements to win!

Ta-Da Bing! 3-5 players | 4 & Up

Ta-Da Bing! is a memory game where players take turns as the magician and make adorable wooden toys disappear in a scarf! As they chant the magical word “Ta-Da Bing!”, all other players must look at the objects in front of them and try to find what’s missing. The first person to find the missing toy earns a star!

Super Genius Fruits & Veggies 1-6 players | 6 & Up

Super Genius Fruits & Veggies is a reading and matching game that introduces young learners to tasty fresh fruits and veggies. With only one match between any two cards as well as multiple ways to play, your little learners will be able to practice their reading and comprehension skills while learning about nutritious foods.

Super Genius Animals 1-6 players | 6 & Up

Super Genius Animals is a reading and matching game that introduces young learners to a variety of wildlife and domesticated animals. With only one match between any two cards as well as multiple ways to play, your little learners will be able to practice their reading and comprehension skills while learning about the animal kingdom.

FootzyBall 1 player | 7 & Up

FootzyBall is a free-style retractable active skill toy designed to improve fitness and strengthen fine motor skills. Clip the ring onto your waistband, pull the ball down on its elastic string and start kicking! Super light and portable, FootzyBall is a functional aid to workout and play anywhere and at any time.

ZipzyBall 1 player | 7 & Up

ZipzyBall is an active skill toy with a built-in spring-back mechanism that instantly returns the ball to your hand. Insert your finger into the ring and toss the ball out in front of you. Alternate flicking, flipping, bouncing and throwing the ball with either your left or right hand. Super light and portable, ZipzyBall is a take-anywhere functional aid to help improve dexterity and strengthen fine motor skills.

Blue Orange will release four new games later in the year at the ASTRA Marketplace Convention: Color Scramble with Cora, an addition to their popular interactive toy line, and 3 card games: 2Win, Fifty Fruity, and Blind Jack. They will also launch unannounced strategy games at GEN CON.

Blue Orange Games creates, publishes, and promotes high-quality tabletop games for the entire family. A diverse range of offerings guarantees that there’s a Blue Orange game for everyone.

