ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of 21 individuals in Mitchell County who are alleged to have fraudulently obtained loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As asserted in the indictments, each defendant submitted applications for a PPP loan in which they claimed ownership of a business. The businesses were – in fact – non-existent, and the financial data provided in the applications was fabricated. Each defendant received at least one loan of $20,833 as a result of their actions, with some defendants submitting more than one application and receiving a second loan. The total amount that is alleged to have been fraudulently obtained by all 21 individuals is $604,157.

“In the face of an unprecedented global health pandemic, the Paycheck Protection Program was intended to help small business owners keep their doors open and their employees paid,” said Carr. “Those who took advantage of the system to fraudulently obtain funds will be held accountable. We’re committed to protecting taxpayer dollars no matter the amount, and we will continue to fight for our local businesses that are doing things the right way.”

Established by the CARES Act and implemented by the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) administered SBA-backed loans to assist small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants certified under penalty of law that the funds were necessary due to economic uncertainty and would only be used for business-related costs. Applicants could later apply for loan forgiveness if employee numbers and wage amounts remained stable.

Mitchell County Indictment

The Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit presented evidence to a Mitchell County Grand Jury on Jan. 8, 2025, which returned 13 separate indictments* charging all 21 defendants. The full list of all indictments, defendants, and charges is included below.

Indictment 1:

De’antre Jackson, 29, of Camilla:

2 counts of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

2 counts of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Amaray McDowell, 23, of Camilla:

2 counts of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

2 counts of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Kentavious Wimberly, 24, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 2:

Kentavius Clayton, 27, of Camilla:

2 counts of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

2 counts of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Lashundra Clayton, 45, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 3:

Da’cari Jones, 27, of Camilla:

2 counts of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

2 counts of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Chauncy Moore, 27, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Kentavious Williams, 28, of Camilla:

2 counts of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

2 counts of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Kenyetta Williams, 33, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Kimbreanna Williams, 30, of Camilla:

2 counts of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

2 counts of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Danarious Yates, 37, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 4:

Te’Erika Dewberry, 26, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 5:

Kentrundas Almond, 31, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 6:

Demontavious Clayton, 26, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 7:

Jordan Clayton, 23, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 8:

Dre’Kwaun Daniels, 22, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 9:

Iletha Jackson, 34, of Camilla:

2 counts of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

2 counts of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 10:

Au’darrious Perry, 23, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 11:

Stacey Smith, 30, of Camilla:

2 counts of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

2 counts of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 12:

Thomas Raderrius, 22, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

Indictment 13:

Malik Watkins, 26, of Camilla:

1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2

1 count of False Swearing – O.C.G.A. § 16-10-71(a)

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.