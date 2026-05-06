Defendants sentenced to life in prison

ATHENS, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Shamon Elder, Jr. and Jaquavious Smith have been convicted for the murder of 19-year-old Brynarius Smith, who was shot and killed on April 16, 2022, while sitting on his front porch at Nellie B. Homes in Athens. Both men were found guilty by an Athens-Clarke County Jury on May 5, 2026, following a roughly four-week trial that was handled by Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

Specifically, Elder, Jr. was found guilty of all charges brought against him by the Attorney General’s Office, including Malice Murder and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 85 years to serve. Smith was convicted of Felony Murder and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 20 years of probation.

The defendants are members of the Red Tape Gang (RTG), a hybrid criminal street gang based in Athens. As presented at trial, this shooting is part of a violent conflict between RTG and another Athens-based criminal street gang known as Everybody Eats (EBE). That conflict dates back to 2021 and has claimed the lives of several individuals throughout the community, including three-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith.

“When a gang war broke out in Athens, we stepped up to prosecute those responsible,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “With each new conviction, we’re sending a strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated in Clarke County or anywhere in this state. All Georgians deserve to feel safe in their own neighborhood, and we will keep fighting to ensure that’s a reality.”

Since creating Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit in July 2022, Carr has partnered with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) to address this long running gang conflict and prosecute those involved. So far, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit has secured 20 convictions in Athens alone, with another six individuals still facing charges. Murder and violent crime in Athens have since decreased dramatically, with total shootings down by more than 50 percent last year when compared to 2022.

“This case underscores the importance of strong partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies in holding violent offenders accountable. With this guilty verdict, dangerous individuals who committed a senseless act of violence will no longer pose a threat to our community,” said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters. “I am incredibly proud of the officers and detectives who worked tirelessly alongside our partner agencies to ensure justice was served. Their dedication and commitment to protecting our community are evident in the outcome of this case. We will continue to prioritize removing violent criminals from our streets and remain steadfast in our mission to keep our community safe. I would also like to thank our partners for their ongoing collaboration and unwavering efforts in pursuing justice.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Thomas Kegley and Lee M. Stoy, Jr. It was investigated by ACCPD, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, including Investigator Nathan Shoate, Chief Investigator Josh Thompson, Investigator Jalon Heard, and Criminal Analyst Vanessa Cornegay.

Convictions

All charges associated with each defendant’s conviction are included below.

Shamon Elder, Jr. (aka “OT” or “Trendy”), 24, of Athens:

1 count of Malice Murder

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Jaquavious Smith (aka “JQ” or “Glokboy”), 25, of Athens:

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 120 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.