CARTERSVILLE, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has obtained a new indictment in Bartow County charging Jovante Peters, 33, of Dawson, with Forgery and Theft. As asserted in the indictment, Peters fraudulently deposited a forged check from the Georgia Lottery Corporation in the amount of $72,096.25.

“Let’s be very clear – when you steal from the Georgia Lottery, you’re stealing from the millions of children who benefit from lottery-funded educational programs,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Theft of taxpayer dollars, particularly those dollars that go toward our students, will not be tolerated. We will prosecute you and put you away.”

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), with assistance from the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit.

“Crimes like this have a direct impact on our communities,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “Proceeds from the Georgia Lottery help fund educational scholarships and programs across the state, and every dollar stolen is one that should have gone toward educating our children. The GBI remains committed to working alongside the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to hold accountable those who seek to take advantage of Georgia’s communities.”

Bartow County Indictment

On May 4, 2026, the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit presented evidence to a Bartow County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Jovante Peters.

Specifically, the defendant is facing the following charges.

1 count of Theft by Taking

1 count of Forgery in the Third Degree

Find a copy of the indictment here (PDF, 5.4 MB) . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.