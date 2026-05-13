TATTNALL COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of former Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, 52, of Waycross, for his alleged involvement in a contraband smuggling operation tied to inmate Nathan Weekes and a prison gang known as YSL Squad.

“Those who work in our prisons are expected to protect Georgians from the most dangerous criminals, not become one themselves,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Using a state position to profit off gang activity and contraband, if proven, is completely inexcusable and will lead to prosecution by our office. Public corruption at any level will not be tolerated.”

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

“As warden of a state prison, Adams was entrusted with the solemn responsibility of holding criminals accountable and protecting the public trust. Instead, he exploited his position for personal gain,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to work alongside the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to dismantle criminal networks and hold corrupt officials fully accountable.”

Case Summary

In May 2022, Carr requested the GBI to investigate allegations of corruption at Smith State Prison. This request stemmed from evidence discovered while conducting an investigation into the death of 88-year-old Bobby Kicklighter, who was shot and killed at his home in Glennville in January 2021. Weekes, who was already in custody at Smith State Prison at the time, and several others were subsequently indicted as a result of this death investigation, which includes charges related to contraband smuggling.

In part, Adams is now charged with facilitating this smuggling operation as Warden.

Specifically, he is alleged to have acquired and maintained control of money and contraband through a pattern of racketeering activity that includes, but is not limited to, the following acts:

Bribery: As Warden, Adams is alleged to have accepted money to move inmate Weekes out of solitary confinement. He is also alleged to have accepted money to permit contraband into Smith State Prison.

Money Laundering: Adams is alleged to have conducted and attempted to conduct transactions involving the proceeds of unlawful activity (Bribery).

Tampering with Evidence: As Warden, Adams is alleged to have knowingly concealed prison shanks and contraband cell phones by having them buried in his backyard in an attempt to obstruct an investigation into his activity and YSL Squad at Smith State Prison.

False Statements: Adams is alleged to have knowingly made false statements to law enforcement in relation to an investigation into his activity and YSL Squad at Smith State Prison.

Tattnall County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Tattnall County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment* against Brian Adams on May 13, 2026.

Specifically, Adams is facing the following charges:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of False Statements

2 counts of Tampering with Evidence

2 counts of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer

Find a copy of the indictment here (PDF, 262.5 KB) . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.