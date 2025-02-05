A Proposed 18 Game NFL Schedule Could Create "Super Bowl Monday"

Fans First Sports Network

A cure for the "Super Bowl Monday Flu" - a Day Off!

OCEAN CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of Americans struggle through the workday each year after the Super Bowl, productivity is low and there is an extremely absentee rate.

Kevin Smith of Fans First Sports Network has proposed a practical solution: expand the NFL regular season to 18 games and schedule the Super Bowl for the Sunday before Presidents Day, ensuring millions of Americans have the following Monday off.

“The Super Bowl is more than just a game—it’s an unofficial national holiday,” Smith said. “Why not make it official by aligning it with a day we already have off? An 18-game season naturally pushes the biggest game of the year to Presidents Day weekend, solving the issue without adding a new holiday.”

The proposal has gained momentum and presents a logical approach to the adjusted schedule:

Presidents Day is already a federal holiday – Many employees and students already have the day off, eliminating the need for a new holiday.

Aligns with the NFL’s expansion goals – The league has hinted at an 18-game season, which would be beneficial for fans and teams.

Improves player rest and recovery – A longer season allows for additional bye weeks, promoting player safety.

Reduces post-Super Bowl absenteeism – Studies estimate that more than 17 million people call in sick or arrive late the Monday after the Super Bowl, costing businesses millions in lost productivity.

Some schools have already begun adjusting schedules. Gloucester City, N.J., School District made headlines for implementing a delayed opening on the Monday following the Super Bowl, a move that—despite some criticism—has received widespread support.

“People love the idea. It gives them a bit more time to get ready the next day and allows them to join in the celebration more,” said Gloucester City Councilman Ed Cilurso. “When the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, nothing else seems to matter in Philly.”

The Super Bowl has become more than just a sporting event; it is an integral part of American culture.

“This isn’t just about football—it’s about recognizing the significance of the Super Bowl in American society,” Smith said. “Aligning it with a long weekend just makes sense.”

