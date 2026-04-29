D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Unveils Vision for Center for Community Resilience in Ontario, California

The Lampkin Foundation plans a new Center for Community Resilience in Ontario, CA, to boost disaster preparedness, public safety, and stability.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation today announced its vision to develop a Center for Community Resilience, a transformative initiative designed to strengthen communities through proactive emergency preparedness, disaster response coordination, and long-term stability programs.

Founded by D’Andre D. Lampkin, a Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff, City Planning Commissioner, and nonprofit leader, the proposed center will serve as a multi-purpose hub that equips individuals, families, and organizations with the tools, knowledge, and infrastructure needed to prepare for and respond to crises.

At a time when communities nationwide are facing increasingly complex challenges, from natural disasters to economic instability, the Center aims to redefine how resilience is built, sustained, and scaled.

The Center for Community Resilience will include:

• Emergency preparedness education and training programs

• Disaster response coordination and volunteer mobilization

• A community food pantry to address food insecurity

• Youth engagement and leadership development initiatives

• Interactive learning exhibits highlighting major disasters and community response efforts

The vision for the center is rooted in Lampkin’s firsthand experience in law enforcement, emergency management, and community service, where he has witnessed both the strengths and gaps in how communities prepare for and recover from emergencies.

“Communities don’t fail during disasters; they fail long before them, when we neglect to prepare, invest, and build systems that can withstand adversity,” said D’Andre Lampkin. “The Center for Community Resilience is about changing that. It’s about building something permanent that strengthens people, not just in moments of crisis, but every day.”

As communities across California and the nation face increasing challenges, from natural disasters to economic instability, the Foundation aims to create a scalable model that can be replicated in other regions.

The announcement marks a significant step forward in the Foundation’s mission to provide consistent, reliable support to communities in need. The organization has already established itself as a trusted local resource through its ongoing outreach, partnerships, and service initiatives. The Center for Community Resilience is currently in its development phase, with plans to engage community partners, stakeholders, and supporters who share a commitment to building stronger, more prepared communities.

For more information about the initiative or to learn how to support the project, visit: https://lampkinfoundation.org/center-for-community-resilience/

About the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to community resilience through programs in education, public safety, civic engagement, and health. Founded by Deputy Sheriff and community leader D’Andre Lampkin, the foundation builds bridges across sectors to create sustainable, impactful change.



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