Luke Guinee Expands Into Consulting Services for Business and Cybersecurity Strategy

Luke Guinee expands into consulting, helping businesses strengthen cybersecurity, investigations, and risk strategy with his military and enterprise experience.

RARITAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity and forensic investigations professional Luke Guinee has announced the expansion of his professional services to include consulting for businesses seeking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, investigative capabilities, and risk management strategies.

The expansion builds on more than a decade of experience spanning military service, law enforcement investigations, and enterprise cybersecurity leadership. Currently serving as Manager of Threat Detection & Response at Johnson & Johnson, Luke Guinee specializes in identifying cyber threats, analyzing digital evidence, and supporting incident response efforts to help organizations mitigate evolving security risks.

Through his new consulting services, Luke Guinee will work with businesses, organizations, and leadership teams to provide guidance in areas such as:

• Cyber threat detection and response strategy

• Digital forensic analysis and investigative support

• Incident response planning and preparedness

• Risk assessment and security awareness

• Bridging digital and physical investigative methodologies

This expansion reflects a growing need among organizations of all sizes to proactively address cybersecurity challenges and improve their ability to respond effectively when incidents occur.

“Cybersecurity today is not just about technology, it’s about understanding how threats evolve and how investigations unfold in real-world scenarios,” said Luke Guinee. “My goal with consulting is to help organizations think more strategically about risk, response, and resilience, drawing from both digital and traditional investigative experience.”

Luke Guinee’s multidisciplinary background uniquely positions him to support organizations navigating complex security challenges. His career began in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a Ground Electronics Transmission Systems Maintainer and rose to the rank of Sergeant, developing a strong technical foundation in communications systems and infrastructure.

He later transitioned into law enforcement, where he conducted investigations involving cybercrime, digital evidence, and complex criminal cases. This investigative experience now informs his approach to cybersecurity consulting, where understanding evidence, patterns, and behavior is critical to identifying and mitigating threats.

In addition to his digital forensics expertise, Luke Guinee holds certifications in several physical forensic disciplines, including:

• Shooting reconstruction

• Bloodstain pattern analysis

• Fingerprint recognition and examination

This combination of digital and physical forensic knowledge enables him to offer a comprehensive, multidisciplinary consulting approach, helping organizations not only prevent cyber incidents but also investigate and respond to them effectively when they occur.

As cyber threats continue to grow in sophistication and frequency, organizations are increasingly seeking experienced professionals who can bridge the gap between technical cybersecurity measures and real-world investigative insight. Luke Guinee’s consulting services are designed to meet this need by delivering practical, experience-driven guidance tailored to each client’s environment.

In addition to consulting engagements, Luke Guinee is available for guest lectures, corporate workshops, law enforcement training sessions, and professional conferences, where he shares insights into cybersecurity trends, forensic investigations, and best practices for threat response.

Learn more at: https://lukeguinee.com

About Luke Guinee

Luke Guinee is a cybersecurity and forensic investigations professional currently serving as Manager of Threat Detection & Response at Johnson & Johnson. His career spans military service in the United States Marine Corps, investigative work in law enforcement, and leadership roles in cybersecurity and digital forensics. Luke Guinee specializes in digital forensic analysis and cyber threat investigations and holds expert certifications in shooting reconstruction, bloodstain pattern analysis, and fingerprint recognition.



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