Ashley Kim of Missoula, Montana wins Silverman Law Office’s Legal Helper Scholarship

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverman Law Office is pleased to award this year’s $1,000 Legal Helper Scholarship to Ashley Kim of Missoula, who was selected from 62 applicants for her commitment to legal advocacy and public service.Now a student at the University of Pennsylvania, Kim is majoring in Health and Societies with minors in Survey Research & Data Analytics, Legal Studies, and History. She was selected for her exceptional academic achievements and leadership in expanding access to legal resources.Her work with Philadelphia Legal Assistance has helped create accessible materials to support individuals navigating legal challenges, while her internship with Protect Democracy has contributed to research and policy initiatives aimed at safeguarding democratic institutions. She has also played a key role in increasing student civic participation through her involvement with Penn Leads the Vote.Driven by a passion for social change, Kim aspires to become a lawyer or policymaker focused on addressing systemic barriers affecting women and marginalized communities. From competing in debate in Montana to organizing gender equity and mental health initiatives, she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to creating meaningful change through policy and advocacy.“Ashley embodies the spirit of this scholarship,” said Joel Silverman, CEO of Silverman Law Office. “Her passion for advocacy and her dedication to helping others navigate legal challenges are truly inspiring. We are honored to support her journey as she works to make a lasting impact in the legal field.”Silverman Law Office serves clients throughout Montana and across the United States from its offices in Helena, Bozeman, and Big Timber. The firm specializes in tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning, litigation, and more.For more information, visit www.mttaxlaw.com or call 406-449-4829.

