Bang Cookies Expands Market In N.J. with New Franchisee

Husband-Wife Entrepreneurs Purchase Franchise in Mercer County

As parents, we are proud to bring a product to Mercer County that we trust with our own family.” — Sean and Mona McCauley, Bang Cookies of Mercer County

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bang Cookies, a franchise that delivers stuffed, soft-baked cookies, made with all-natural and organic ingredients, announced today it has expanded its market into the western part of New Jersey.Entrepreneurs Sean and Mona McCauley—proud parents and local leaders in their community—are excited to bring Bang Cookies to Mercer County. They are currently exploring possible store locations in several municipalities, including Princeton, Hamilton, East Windsor and Lawrence Township, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for the middle of this year."As parents, we are proud to bring a product to Mercer County that we trust with our own family,” the couple said. “Bang Cookies’ use of organic, natural ingredients aligns with our values, which embrace the brand’s commitment to creating a positive impact on communities.”Sean has spent more than a decade in education, mentoring teachers and improving student achievement. A graduate of New Jersey City University, Sean also served in the U.S. Air Force, logging 118 combat missions aboard military aircraft as an intelligence analyst. Now, he serves in the New Jersey Air National Guard and as Vice Principal and Visual & Performing Arts Supervisor, focusing on student success and community engagement. Sean is also a published author, donating proceeds to support victims of human trafficking.With over 13 years of experience as a teacher and school leader, Mona McCauley has helped bring new ideas and improvements to schools in Mercer County and beyond. As an Assistant Principal and former Teacher Leader, she has supported teachers with training, introduced better teaching strategies, and updated school programs to meet students’ needs. Mona also taught abroad in Kuwait, where she became a trusted leader and mentor to her students and colleagues.Her experience in working with teams, using technology, and building strong connections has made a lasting impact.Mona is passionate about giving back to the community, helping schools connect with families and local organizations. She brings these same values to her work as a business owner, focusing on growth and making a difference. A proud mom of two, Mona combines hard work, compassion, and leadership in everything she does. Her story is one of dedication, growth, and a commitment to helping others succeed.“Sean and Mona are the perfect addition to the Bang Cookies family, which strives to do well by doing good,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Bang Cookies brand. “Bang Cookies’ growing network of talented people and world-class technology continues to lift up communities to create new possibilities and opportunities.”Bang Cookies leverages proprietary technology to create a positive impact while helping franchisees build strong connections within their communities. The company has developed a fundraising platform dedicated to supporting local initiatives, including public schools, youth sports, and nonprofits.To date, Bang Cookies has launched more than 100 fundraisers, sharing 40% of top-line revenue with the community. The company has generated more than $1 million in total sales from this ongoing community initiative.Strengthening public schools is an important part of this charitable endeavor. In addition to the product, Bang Cookies shares its marketing technology to ramp up success. For example, schools launching fundraisers went from selling $800 over six weeks with other products to $15K-$25K in two weeks with Bang Cookies.High-Quality Ingredients, Unique FlavorsThousands of 5-star reviews attest to the fact that Bang Cookies are unique and unforgettable. The giant, stuffed, soft-baked cookies are made with organic, all-natural ingredients and focus on rich flavor rather than sugary toppings. The company sources premium ingredients, including organic flour, organic sugar, organic vanilla, and high end chocolate chips.Bang Cookies’ secret formula further elevates the experience. Their proprietary process allows the carefully sourced ingredients to blend seamlessly within each batch, resulting in a deeper, richer flavor.The product line of mouth-watering cookies is extensive, offering a wide variety of delicious options:THE CLASSIC SEA SALT COOKIE: The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie is a scrumptiously flavorful, fresh-baked beauty that tickles tastebuds with endearingly dark chocolate and mouthwatering milky milk chocolate. The company’s most popular cookie packs a wallop of savory-sweet contrast that brings out the best in understated fashion for a tasty decadent treat.THE S’MORES COOKIE: The S’mores Cookie is the perfect blend of crunchy graham crackers, rich dark chocolate, and mushy marshmallow glee. Made with a cornucopia of ingredients, such as sugar cane, brown sugar, and squishy little ‘mellows, cookie connoisseurs will enjoy the combo glory of chocolate, marshmallow, and graham crackers.THE SNICKERCHURRO COOKIE: The Snickerchurro blends cinnamon with decadent dulce de leche caramel filling in an erotic Tango, dancing in sync, merging the spicy and sweet.But Bang Cookies’ innovation doesn’t stop at the product level. It also extends into logistics to support franchisees.Bang Cookies leverages technology at its factory to produce fresh dough for franchisees. This innovation means less labor for franchisees and establishes quality control so every customer receives the same mouth-watering experience. As a result, franchisees can focus on baking, local marketing and sales. The new franchise inventory system provides the fresh dough when it’s needed most. The system monitors sales of each franchise and forecasts deliveries on a weekly basis so the process is automated, removing the burden of inventory management.###About Bang CookiesBang Cookies is a community-minded franchise that delivers stacked, soft-baked, organic and natural-ingredient cookies, focusing on rich flavor–not sugary toppings. Unmatched technology with an emphasis on streamlined operations allows franchisees to cut expenses without sacrificing quality. As a real smart cookie, the company supports the heart of the community, helping to raise more than $1 million in fundraising for public schools, youth sports and nonprofits. Bang Cookies has already received thousands of 5-Star reviews from satisfied customers. For more information about Bang Cookies franchises , visit our site.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

