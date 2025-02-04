Vegas Vascular Medicine and Dr. Carmel Celestin Shine a Light on Heart Health

Dr. Carmel Celestin, Vegas Vascular Medicine

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- February is American Heart Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular health and prevention. Dr. Carmel Celestin, a leading vascular medicine specialist at Vegas Vascular Medicine, is emphasizing the importance of early detection, risk management, and proactive lifestyle changes in preventing heart disease.Understanding Risk Factors: Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While common risk factors such as smoking, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure are widely recognized, Dr. Celestin highlights lesser-known yet equally critical vascular risks that can signal or contribute to cardiovascular disease.Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Hidden Warning Signs: PAD, caused by plaque buildup in the arteries of the legs, can lead to leg pain and mobility issues but is often mistaken for arthritis or ignored altogether. Beyond its impact on mobility, PAD is a significant predictor of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. “Many patients focus on the effect PAD has on their limbs, but its real danger is its association with systemic plaque buildup,” says Dr. Celestin.Through noninvasive vascular testing at Vegas Vascular Medicine, PAD can be diagnosed early, allowing patients to take control of their health through lifestyle modifications and medical management before complications arise. Learn more about Peripheral Artery Disease here. Erectile Dysfunction: A Silent Cardiovascular Warning Erectile dysfunction (ED) is often overlooked as a vascular warning sign. Dr. Celestin stresses that ED can indicate underlying peripheral artery disease, making it a critical marker for heart disease and stroke risk. Addressing vascular health proactively can lead to better overall outcomes.Women and Heart Disease: Know the Signs Despite the misconception that heart disease primarily affects men, it is the number one killer of women. Women often experience different symptoms than men, such as shortness of breath, nausea, or back pain rather than the typical chest pain. Stress and hormonal factors further increase their risk. Dr. Celestin encourages participation in awareness campaigns like #WearRedDay, #WearRedandGive and #HeartMonth to spread knowledge and encourage prevention efforts.Early Screening Can Save Lives Most people do not realize they have vascular disease until symptoms arise. Vegas Vascular Medicine offers vascular screenings to assess circulation in the legs, abdominal aorta, and carotid arteries—key indicators of cardiovascular risk. Advanced diagnostic tools such as carotid intima-media thickness (CIMT) screening allow for early detection before plaque buildup occurs, providing an opportunity for intervention before the disease progresses. Learn more about vascular screening here. Taking Control of Heart Health Preventing heart disease requires active participation in personal health management. Dr. Celestin recommends:- Controlling risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes.- Maintaining a healthy weight through structured programs like those offered at Vegas Vascular Medicine. Learn more about weight loss management here. - Engaging in routine physical activity to support cardiovascular function.- Following a heart-healthy diet, such as those recommended by the American Heart Association.A Commitment to Vascular Health As a member of the American Heart Association and the Council on Peripheral Vascular Disease, Dr. Celestin is dedicated to advancing awareness and treatment options for vascular-related conditions. “If we start prioritizing healthy decisions and being proactive at a young age, we will be well on our way to beating vascular disease,” she states.For more information on vascular disease and heart health, screenings, and personalized vascular care, visit Vegas Vascular Medicine or contact Dr. Carmel Celestin’s office at info@vegasvascularmedicine.com or 877 VASC DOC (877-827-2362).About Vegas Vascular MedicineVegas Vascular Medicine, led by Dr. Carmel Celestin, provides expert noninvasive vascular care focused on early detection, prevention, and management of vascular disease. The practice offers advanced diagnostic screenings and comprehensive treatment plans to optimize long-term cardiovascular health.

