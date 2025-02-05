Mahanaim Sanctuary Welcomes Marcy Gendel to the Board of Trustees

Marcy Gendel joins Mahanaim Sanctuary’s Board of Trustees, bringing her extensive leadership experience and passion for community service.

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mahanaim Sanctuary, a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing social and community support to those in need, is proud to announce the appointment of Marcy Gendel to its esteemed Board of Trustees.

Marcy Gendel brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and passion to Mahanaim Sanctuary. Her outstanding professional background and dedication to community service align perfectly with the organization’s mission to create a positive impact within the community. The Board is confident that Marcy’s unique perspective and expertise will significantly contribute to the growth and success of Mahanaim Sanctuary as it continues to expand its reach and services.

As a Trustee, Marcy Gendel will play a critical role in guiding the strategic direction of Mahanaim Sanctuary. Her responsibilities will include:

· Oversight and Governance: Ensuring the organization fulfills its mission and adheres to its values while maintaining compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

· Strategic Planning: Shaping the vision and long-term goals of Mahanaim Sanctuary to ensure sustainability and growth.

· Financial Oversight: Overseeing the financial health of the organization by reviewing budgets, financial statements, and ensuring the appropriate use of funds.

· Fundraising and Advocacy: Supporting fundraising efforts and advocating for Mahanaim Sanctuary within the community.

· Support and Mentorship: Providing guidance to the leadership team and staff, contributing to the success of the organization’s programs and services.

Mahanaim Sanctuary continues to seek individuals who are committed to making a positive community impact. The addition of Marcy Gendel to the Board reflects the organization's ongoing dedication to strong leadership and effective governance.

About Mahanaim Sanctuary

Mahanaim Sanctuary is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in New Jersey, dedicated to providing emergency temporary housing and comprehensive community support to youth, families, veterans, the elderly, and individuals facing mental and intellectual disabilities. We are a compassionate community committed to promoting dignity, inclusion, and personal growth for all individuals, ensuring access to the resources and opportunities needed to thrive.

