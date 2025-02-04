Governor Hochul Meets With Canadian Consul General

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul met with Canadian Consul General Tom Clark to discuss affordability and key issues related to the New York-Canada relationship.

VIDEO of the Governor meeting with Canadian Consul General Tom Clark can be found on YouTube and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format.

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Governor Hochul: These relationships are very important to us, and I welcome you once again for your annual visit. And you come here to talk about our shared interests, including making sure, as I'm focused on, affordability for New Yorkers.

And relationships with Canada will affect that, depending on what happens out of Washington, so it's critically important here to have that dialogue. We also know that the price of gas, the price of lumber, the price of every product that affects New Yorkers is going to be something that we can have to stay focused on and work through with you as well.

[other speakers]

Governor Hochul: The history is incredible. At one time this was the governor's office, I'm a little envious that it got turned into the press room.

But again, you mentioned something that's so important. That is the trade relationship is critical. And the amount of trade, I don't think people can appreciate how that impacts the cost of living in a place like New York. And certainly in Canada, but I have to be laser focused on what's happening to New Yorkers.

And there has been a sense of anxiety now, for a time period, about the cost of everything going up. The cost collectively for a family of four going up to anywhere from $1,300 to $3,000.

I'm working hard to put money back in people's pockets with my budget, and the last thing I want is to have the money taken out of their pocket with higher costs.