Social Links Launches Darkside AI Initiative to Address AI-Driven Cybercrime and Misinformation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Links, a global leader in open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, has announced the Darkside AI initiative — a far-reaching new project designed to combat the rising misapplication of artificial intelligence in cybercrime, disinformation, and digital fraud. As part of this effort, Social Links is inviting enterprises, researchers, policymakers and individual experts to join the initiative and collaborate on creating a safer digital future.The launch comes at a critical time when AI-driven threats are accelerating rapidly. Generative AI-related fraud is projected to increase from $12.3 billion in 2023 to $40 billion by 2027, while deepfake videos have surged by an astounding 550% between 2021 and 2023, exceeding 95,000 globally. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 identifies disinformation and misinformation as urgent, short-term global challenges.“Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, but its misuse poses challenges that society cannot afford to ignore,” said Ivan Shkvarun, CEO of Social Links. “In a world increasingly shaped by misinformation and fraud, it is essential for businesses and institutions to adopt innovative solutions to adapt and respond. Through Darkside AI, we’re taking concrete steps to go beyond diagnosing the problem. The idea of the initiative is to provide hands-on tools, technological advancements, and collaboration necessary to ensure that AI will not turn into evil but serve as a force for good”.The Darkside AI initiative focuses on five critical areas, including:- Building Practical and Accessible Solutions. Social Links is going to continue developing its AI-powered technologies that can find and neutralize such threats as synthetic identities, deepfakes, and disinformation, enabling enterprises, institutions and people to outsmart fraud and other risks from AI misuse.- Encouraging Global Cooperation. In cooperation with global institutions, researchers, and businesses, the effort will establish models and standards in which organizations can have confidence to help defeat AI-powered threats.- Raising Public Awareness. The effort will issue research and conduct education that will help businesses and the public understand the risks behind the misuse of AI and the means and methods available to defeat them.- Research and Data Gathering. It will focus on uncovering the patterns employed by malicious actors and generating data insights to anticipate and neutralize new types of threats.- Establishing Industry Standards. Social Links will work to define clear policies, guidelines, and frameworks for businesses to follow, helping them combat misinformation and misuse of AI while maintaining ethical and transparent practices.The Darkside AI initiative is one such commitment by Social Links to bridge research, innovation, and actionable solutions through state-of-the-art technology, coupled with a global collaborative effort to safeguard confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world.To learn more about the Darkside AI initiative or to submit your application to collaborate, please visit www.darksideai.io About Social LinksSocial Links is a global provider of open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, recognized as an industry leader by Frost & Sullivan. The company is headquartered in the United States and has an office in the Netherlands. We bring together data from 500+ open sources covering social media, messengers, blockchains, and the Dark Web, helping users visualize and analyze a holistic informational picture and streamline investigations. Our solutions facilitate essential processes across various sectors including law enforcement, national security, cybersecurity, due diligence, banking, and more. Companies from the S&P 500 and public organizations from more than 80 countries rely daily on Social Links products.

