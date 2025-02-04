AWARD WINNING SCI-FI AUTHOR CALVIN FISHER'S FINAL BOOK IN THE ACCLAIMED NORTHFIELD SAGA “STORM BREAK” AVAILABLE NOW

The explosive finale to the acclaimed Northfield Saga is out now Calvin B. Fisher

A rousing SF tale that stars a warrior hero with a strong moral character.” — Kirkus Reviews

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Calvin Fisher concludes the successful Northfield Saga series with the fourth book ‘THE NORTHFIELD SAGA 4: STORM BREAK’ . The final book in the applauded series is out now and available on Amazon. Published by Headline Books , ‘The Northfield Saga 4: Storm Break’ promises to be a befitting end following the third novel ‘The Northfield Saga: Storm Warning’. The other award-winning books in the series include the debut book ‘The Northfield Saga: Apocalypse Bounty’, the second book ‘The Northfield Saga 2: Stormrise.’Kirkus Review calls it “A rousing SF tale that stars a warrior hero with a strong moral character”. The book “The Northfield Saga 4: Storm Break’ by author Calvin Fisher is an exciting read, a great page-turner full of nonstop action.The sequel begins when the Network has waged a brutal war. For every person that Stormrise saves from the Network’s oppressive thumb, another two die in their place. Mark Northfield struggles against the relentless despair created by warring within a post-apocalyptic world. He tries to support his friends, but it’s a losing battle. His enemy, General Arkland, revels in despair. Arkland plans to annihilate Stormrise, and instilling hopelessness is one of his many tools. With the creation of a dangerous new weapon code-named V2, he aims to not only end the war but any chance of resistance. Despite the odds against him, Mark Northfield vows to not give up the fight, especially when his friends and the future of New Medea hang in the balance."The Northfield Saga 4: Storm Break" revolves around the resilience of hope and the enduring strength of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming despair. Set against a backdrop of brutal war and relentless oppression, the book explores themes of perseverance, sacrifice, and the moral complexities of fighting for a better future. Mark Northfield's unwavering determination to protect his friends and resist General Arkland’s oppressive forces highlights the power of courage and unity, even when the odds seem insurmountable. The story serves as a poignant reminder that even in the darkest times, hope can be a weapon stronger than fear, and resistance can ignite change in a world desperate for light.Calvin Fisher has become one of the most exciting young voices in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy genre, with publications like Sci-Fi & Fantasy Magazine saying Mr. Fisher is an author to "Certainly keep an eye out for".For media requests/ review copies of Calvin’s books, please contact,

