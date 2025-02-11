Fischer Iontophoresis Treatments for Hyperhidrosis Now Covered by Additional Insurance Providers

The Fischer iontophoresis device for treating hyperhidrosis. Treating hands and feet with The Fischer.

MOORPARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RA Fischer Co. is proud to announce expanded insurance coverage for its FDA-cleared iontophoresis treatments for hyperhidrosis . Patients with Aetna, Cigna, Horizon BCBS, Select Health, Tricare, and those receiving care through their local VA may now qualify for coverage , making this life-changing treatment more accessible than ever.Hyperhidrosis— excessive sweating —is a surprisingly common condition, yet it remains underdiagnosed and undertreated. According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society, it affects approximately 4.8% of the U.S. population, equating to about 15.3 million individuals. The prevalence is notably higher among younger adults, with 8.8% of those aged 18–39 experiencing the condition. Nearly 17% of teenagers suffer from excessive sweating, a rate significantly higher than previously reported.Many parents reach out to RA Fischer Co. in frustration, seeking a solution for their child who is battling the emotional and physical toll of hyperhidrosis.“We hear from parents every day who are desperate for answers,” said Lisa Stewart, Sr. Treatment Specialist at RA Fischer Co. “Their child is embarrassed to raise their hand in class, their sports gear is soaked, or they’re avoiding social interactions. When they realize insurance can cover iontophoresis, it’s a game-changer.”RA Fischer Co. works directly with patients and their physicians to streamline the approval process. The company assists with doctor’s referrals, faxes authorization requests to physicians, and files prior authorizations and claims with select insurance providers. Patients who meet previous history requirements can review their eligibility with an RA Fischer Treatment Specialist.“This expanded coverage is a significant step forward for patients who have struggled to access effective hyperhidrosis treatment,” said Dan Moyer, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at RA Fischer Co. “We are committed to making iontophoresis a viable, affordable solution for those who need it most.”By securing broader insurance coverage, RA Fischer Co. continues to lead the way in providing non-invasive, long-term treatment options for hyperhidrosis patients.“For patients without insurance coverage, The Fischer is still a cost-effective, long-term solution compared to other treatments,” said Lisa. “With its significantly lower lifetime cost and HSA/FSA eligibility, many find it a smart investment in their quality of life. It never hurts to review your options.”For more information on Fischer iontophoresis treatments and how insurance coverage applies to you, please visit RA Fischer Co.'s website or contact a Treatment Specialist today.About RA Fischer Co.With over 75 years of experience in medical device innovation, RA Fischer Co. is a leader in non-invasive solutions. From iontophoresis for hyperhidrosis to urology supplies, the company is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through personalized care.Doctors can refer patients to RA Fischer by faxing paperwork to ( 818) 775-2941. Paperwork is available online at rafischer.com, where you can also chat with a representative. For a more in-depth review, call (800) 525-3467 to speak with a Treatment Specialist.

